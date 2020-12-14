With a new year rapidly approaching us, after the turbulent year of the pandemic, it's more important than ever to make preparations for 2021 and make sure that 2021 is different for us than 2020. Everyone and especially business owners had to make pivots to adapt and survive otherwise our businesses would have gone under. We have all learnt lessons on how to be better leaders in our business and family lives. As leaders we have new lessons that we want to pass on to our families, colleagues, employees etc, so we have gathered some of the best books to read for all ages to become a more elite version of you. As a leader, our unit is only as good as our weakest link.

We truly believe the right books are the best gifts to give to anyone and especially kids to raise them as they are our future leaders. Books are the best holiday gift because they can help everyone become a better version of themselves so they can make 2021 a better year. When you think about giving books to others vs the latest game consoles or any other trendy gift, will this serve them to their highest good? It’s time to dive into our curated list of the top 20 books from 2020 to help make 2021 a better year and everyone a better leader. Let’s check them out

Loving Your Business: Rethink Your Relationship With Your Company And Make It Work For You by Debbie King

Every business owner knows the same trap – feeling like your business will never run without you. Debbie King's mission in life is to make every entrepreneur, CEO, and business mogul to know that it is totally possible. In fact, with the right mindset and ability and strategies you can go beyond what you think you can create, and your business can grow into an empire.

The 4% Break-Thru: 96% of Small Business Owners Fail Within 10 Years. Entrepreneurs: Outlast the 96%, Avoid Burnout, and Create the Life You Love by Dr. Lance Knaub

Starting a new business is a tribulation – that’s why only 4% of operations survive in the end. If you want your business to be part of that 4%, then this book shares the strategies you need to overcome stress and fatigue along the way so you can build a business with the correct information from the very start. .

The Pyramid of Trust, How To Create Certainty in an Uncertain World by Aimee Tariq & Tyler Wagner

Trust – it’s at the center of everything we do . Yet, how can even the most untrustworthy of people gain a level of trust where people will buy anything from them or just take them at their word and defend their wrong actions? Pyramid of Trust explores the ‘hierarchy of trust’ and how anyone can become the most trusted person in less than 12 months.

Panic! Germs & The Truth Inside American Mouths by Dr. Gladys Mcgarey, Dr. Nicholas Meyer

This year has made people more aware that they need to be health conscious than ever before – and with very important reason. The oral microbiome in our mouth has systemic effects where it will impact our digestive systems, can cause heart failure, and more. This book will provide you with critical education to enrich the quality of your life and business.

Heart To Beat: A Cardiac Surgeon’s Inspiring Story Of Success And Overcoming Adversity - The H.E.A.R.T. Way by Brian Lima, M.D.

One of the world's leading heart transplant surgeons, Dr. Brian Lima, takes readers on a journey through the American Dream, detailing his life challenges and accomplishments he has attainted. He preaches, “whatever you do, in whatever field, be sure to do it with all your heart.” He shares mindset strategies, head life anecdotes, and how to develop techniques that you can use for your own success.

The Purpose Factor: Extreme Clarity For Why You’re Here And What To Do About It by Brian Bosché and Gabrielle Bosché

Are you constantly asking yourself “why am I here…”? Well now it’s time to learn exactly what your purpose was always meant to be. In fact, no matter your setback or limitations whether that is age, success, anxiety or confidence, there is something for everyone to help improve their life in this self-help guide.

Master Your Mindpower by Stéphane Schafeitel and Shalee Schafeitel

Your mind is much more powerful than you might realize even 10 years from now. Learn how to tap into the specialized mindpower principles and tactics that was created and have been leveraged in helping change Fortune 500’s CEO’s lives and achieve even greater heights of success.

Weight Lifting is a Waste of Time: So Is Cardio And There’s A Better Way To Have The Body You Want by Dr. John Jaquish

How many times have you tried your hardest to reach your fitness goals, but just can’t quite make it work? Dr. John Jaquish is here to help you understand the disconnect between you and your body. We have been lied to by the health and wellness industries, which is why it’s time to learn about the true exercise science behind tangible results.

Oops – To Feeling Good by Dr. Tina J. Arorash

Child psychologist Dr. Tina J. Arorash dives deep into a children’s tale that will help all readers regardless of their age explore their feelings and emotions. In this book you will follow an energetic chocolate labradoodle named Boris that helps kids explore their thoughts. This book has been helping families everywhere communicate and bond.

Stop Chasing Influencers: The True Path To Building Your Business and Living Your Dream by Kimanzi Constable

In life if you can dream it, you can attain it no matter how impossible it seems. If you desire, with working hard you can become the technology wizard and impactful influencer you’ve always wanted to be and this book will show you how.

Snowman’s Song: A Christmas Story by Marilee Joy Mayfield

Gratitude is the most important principle in life to being happy. This children’s book features a little snowman who teaches the simple act of gratitude during the Christmas season. Read this along with your kids to bond with them whilst helping your kids uncover the true meaning of Christmas: providing selfness and kindness to those we love.

The Last Law of Attraction Book You’ll Ever Need To Read by Andrew Kap

If you’re looking to kick off your 2021 with productivity and positivity, then this ‘law of attraction’ book will provide you with all the strategies and tools you need to have the law of attraction work in your favor to attract the life you desire. Stop wondering why the law of attraction isn’t working the way you want it too and delaying the results for you. Instead, uncover your innate power to turn your dreams a reality.

Hitting Rock Middle: The Road Map From Empty Success To True Fulfillment by Sallie Holder

Are you tired of being in the middle and want to liberate yourself from your own mental barries? Many times, the most successful people often feel trapped in the life they’ve created for themselves which is why you need a blueprint to get unstuck and achieve happiness.

Fear is Not the Boss of You: How To Get Out Of Your Head And Live The Life You Were Made For by Jennifer Allwood

We all have fears that we live with every day – but it's our choices when we are facing our fears that determines the quality of life that we will live. It’s time for you to overcome those fears and take massive action, which is done by showing you how to commit to yourself to achieve our version of success, change, and fearless notoriety.

UNBROKEN Road to Freedom

Finding The Strength To Fight Back When Life Beats You Down Byline: Dr. Kimberly Regan

We all hear tales of rags to riches but rarely do we get an empowering memoir of seeing a woman who went from homelessness to the top college in the world (Harvard) and graduates . This memoir will show everyone no matter the hand you have been dealt, you can change and control your mindset for something more to attain anything you desire. Dr. Kimberly Regan has pledged to donate a portion of proceeds from the purchase of the book to charities that work with abuse victims.

Scaredy Bat and the Missing Jellyfish (Scaredy Bat: A Vampire Detective Series) by Marina J. Bowman

This middle grade chapter book will help all readers uncover their keen eye for observation and their ability to solve puzzles and challenges. In this book we are following a 12-year-old named Ellie who uses her vampire powers to help her local community. Honing in on what it means to be a hero often means conquering our own fears to help the people we love.

ENRICH: Create Wealth in Time, Money and Meaning by Todd Miller

Have you met someone who had everything: a successful CEO, companies, fame, and of course, money yet they are miserable and unable to secure their own happiness? Todd Miller found that the CEO performance requirement that was required of him was eating him from the inside out. That is, until he realized that reclaiming his control and independence was the key to breaking the cycle and achieving his happiness.

The Live Launch Method: The “Simplicity Meets Strategy” Formula to Make Millions Online by Kelly Roach

To achieve the ‘biggest’ money gains you are going to have to be willing to disrupt, take risks that most won’t fathom, and be relentless in the pursuit of establishing oneself as the thought leader. It’s possible to take control and create these enormous results, but first, you need to make the decision to see the change.

Get It Done: From Procrastination to Creative Genius in 15 Minutes a Day by Sam Bennett

How often do most people come up with brilliant ideas, have large dreams and goals but struggle to execute on them? Get It Done is here to help you jump into your plans and no longer procrastinate whilst focusing on the steps needed to make the plan a reality. This book will help readers explore their innate creative process whilst creating notable, tangible results along the way.

Introduction to Quantum Human Design by Karen Curry Parker

We all have found ourselves at some point pondering life’s biggest questions, like who we are, or what we are meant to do. No matter where we are in life when this comes up, it’s a sign we may need a redirection which means it’s time to immerse yourself in Introduction to Quantum Human Design. This book will help you explore your Human Chart, harness a positive mindset, and connect with the universe on a quantum level. You are here with a purpose and on purpose.