Chartered Accountants' Day is celebrated on July 1 in India. Marking the day that the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India was created by the Parliament. This celebration is also known as CA Day or ICAI Foundation Day. The celebration of Chartered Accountants' Day 2021 is sure to be a little different, with CA aspirants patiently waiting for their exams to begin and tackling the scope of study while also braving the pandemic. People are sure to use the opportunity of Chartered Accountants' Day 2021 on July 1 to share Happy Chartered Accountants' Day wishes and messages, Chartered Accountants' Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers, Happy Chartered Accountants' Day Images & Wallpapers and CA Day 2021 Facebook Status Pictures online.

This year's celebration will mark the 73rd CA Day in India. ICAI is the only licensing and regulatory body for the financial auditing and accounting profession. The celebration of this institute and the role it plays in shaping India's journey on the financial map is therefore crucial. ICAI was founded after an expert committee recommended the formation of a dedicated autonomous association for accountants. The Parliament passed the order for the formation of a statutory body named The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on July 1, 1949.

ICAI is said to be the second-largest accounting organisation in the world, with more than 2.5 lakh members. There are various ways that people celebrate this day. One common practice is sharing Happy Chartered Accountants' Day wishes and messages, Chartered Accountants' Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers, Happy Chartered Accountants' Day Images & Wallpapers and CA Day 2021 Facebook Status Pictures.

Happy CA Day 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Profession of CA Demands Consistent Hard Work, Dedication and Concentration and Those Who Become CA Are Truly an Inspiration. Best Wishes on National CA Day.

Happy CA Day 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: It Is Certainly a Great Opportunity for CAs To Contribute Towards the Success of a Country by Doing Their Job Right. Warm Wishes on CA Day to All the CAs.

National Chartered Accountants' Day 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Reads: Constant Hard Work, Focus, Commitment, and Dedication Are the Ingredients That Go Into Making a Chartered Accountant. Happy CA Day 2021!

Happy CA Day 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Economy May Look Tricky to the Common Man But for a CA, It Is a Simple Mathematical Equation. Cheers to Every Chartered Accountant and Best Wishes on National CA Day.

National CA Day 2021 Wishes, WhatsApp Messages And Greetings To Send to Chartered Accountants’ Day

Chartered Accountancy is said to be one of the most taxing and challenging career options in India. From the low passing rate from the thousands of aspirants who appear for the exams to the sheer dedication and determination that it takes to strive and clear the exam year on year, there are various things that need to be acknowledged and celebrated on this day. We hope that this CA Day, you do just that!

