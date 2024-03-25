On March 25, 2024, the first lunar eclipse of the year, also known as Chandra Grahan, will coincide with the vibrant celebration of Holi in India. The penumbral eclipse starts at 10:23 am IST on Monday morning and will be visible across North and South America. This lunar eclipse will last for 4 hours and 39 minutes, concluding at 3:02 pm IST. During a lunar eclipse, also known as Chandra Grahan, the Moon passes through Earth's penumbral shadow. Unlike total or partial eclipses, this type is more subtle. It merely casts a slight shading on the Moon's surface, rather than enveloping it in a complete shadow.

According to the guide provided by Nasa Daily, the moon will get a bit darker tonight. It will start getting darker at 12:53 am EDT and reach its darkest point at 3:13 am EDT, with most of the moon partly darkened. Then, it will brighten up again by 5:32 am EDT. This full moon happens right after the moon is farthest from Earth, so it's called a micromoon, which is the opposite of a supermoon. From visibility in India to online streaming details, scroll down to learn more about the lunar eclipse. Daily Guide: March - April 2024.

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse 2024 Day and Date

The first lunar eclipse of 2024, also known as Chandra Grahan, will take place on March 25, which falls on a Monday. It coincides with the Indian festival of colours, Holi.

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse 2024 Time

The penumbral eclipse starts at 10:23 am IST on Monday morning. It will last for 4 hours and 39 minutes and conclude at 3:02 pm IST.

What Is a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse?

When a lunar eclipse happens, it's because Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, making a shadow on the Moon. But there are different kinds of lunar eclipses. The first lunar eclipse of 2024 is a penumbral lunar eclipse. In a penumbral lunar eclipse, Earth partly blocks the sun's light from reaching the moon. This causes a slight dimming or shading on the moon's surface.

Lunar Eclipse 2024 Visibility in India

The lunar eclipse happening in 2024, particularly the March 25 penumbral lunar eclipse, unfortunately won't be seen from India. This is because the eclipse will happen during the day when the moon is beneath the horizon, making it impossible to see the eclipse from India. Lunar Eclipse 2024 Date Falls on Holi: Will Holi Chandra Grahan Be Visible in India? Know the Exact Date, Time, Visibility and Other Details.

Lunar Eclipse Live Streaming

The live streaming of the March 25 penumbral lunar eclipse can be viewed on YouTube.

Watch the Live Streaming of the March 25 Penumbral Lunar Eclipse Here

Even as we joyfully celebrate Holi on March 25, let's also take a moment to marvel at the wonders of the universe during the lunar eclipse. Though not visible from India, we still have the option to view it online. It's a perfect time to reflect on the harmony and interconnectedness of nature, adding an extra layer of awe to our festivities.

