The first lunar eclipse of 2024 is set to happen in India on March 25. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow on the Moon. This can only happen during a full moon when the Sun, Earth, and Moon are aligned in a straight line or very close to it. This time, "Holi Chandra Grahan" will be a penumbral lunar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes through the lighter part of Earth's shadow, known as the penumbra. 2024 has 5 eclipses - 2 solar eclipses and 3 lunar eclipses. The celestial event will coincide with Holi this year. Holi and Holika Dahan 2024 Dates in India: Know the Significance of the Festival of Colours That Marks the Arrival of Spring.

Lunar eclipses can be partial, total, or penumbral, depending on how deeply the Moon enters the Earth's shadow. A penumbral eclipse has three phases – penumbral entry, maximum eclipse, and penumbral exit. Penumbral lunar eclipses are more common than partial or total eclipses.

Lunar Eclipse 2024 Date and Time

The penumbral lunar eclipse will take place on Monday, March 25, 2024.

As per media reports, the eclipse will begin at 10:23 am and conclude at 3:02 pm on March 25.

Will Lunar Eclipse 2024 be visible in India?

The lunar eclipse will not be visible from India and is not expected to affect the Holi festivities. However, it will be fully visible from most of the Americas, will be seen rising over Australia and eastern Asia, and setting over western parts of Africa and Europe.

The lunar eclipses occur during the full moon phase. During a lunar eclipse, the Earth's shadow can partially or completely cover the Moon, resulting in a darkening or reddening of the lunar surface. This happens because some sunlight is refracted by the Earth's atmosphere and reaches the Moon, giving it a reddish hue.

