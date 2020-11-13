Children's Day is annually celebrated on November 14 in India to increase awareness of the rights, care and education of children. This day belongs to kids as loads of activities are planned for them. Children feel special at this event. This day is basically observed to pay tribute to India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, fondly known as Chacha Nehru among children, he advocated for children to have an education. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for Happy Children's Day 2020 wishes, HD images, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook messages, GIF greetings and SMS to pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru birth anniversary. Children's Day 2020 Wishes & Bal Diwas HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, GIF Greetings and SMS to Celebrate Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's Birth Anniversary.

Chacha Nehru considered children as the real strength of a nation and foundation of society. On Children's day, many educational and motivational programs are held across India for children. Games, quiz contest, fancy dress competition are also part of the Children's Day celebration. The celebration of Children's Day in India dates back to 1956. Prior to the death of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, India celebrated Children's Day on 20 November which was the date designated by the United Nations. Children's Day 2020 Costume Ideas: Steps to Dress Up Your Kid as Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru for Bal Diwas Function (See Pics)

Children's Day 2020 will not have many activities at school and public places organised due to lockdown restriction in some areas because of the ongoing coronavirus situation. However, you can keep the spirit of the Children's Day celebration alive by sending out amazing messages, WhatsApp stickers, GIF greetings and HD images for Children's Day 2020 which are available below for free download.

Happy Children's Day 2020 Greetings

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Earth Reveals Its Innocence Through the Smiles of Children. A Very Warm Wish for All the Children on This Special Day. Happy Children’s Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Sweetest Period of Anyone’s Life Is Their Childhood. A Very Happy Children’s Day to All the Kids in the World. Spend This Day With Unlimited Fun!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Children Are the Flowers From Heaven. Let’s Make This World a Safe and Enjoyable Place for Our Kids. Happy Children’s Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Most Precious Thing in This World Is a Smile on the Face of a Child. Happy Children’s Day to Every Kid in the World. You’re So Special to Us!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Children Carry the Hopes for Our Brighter Tomorrow and the Dreams of Our Happy Future. Wishing a Very Enjoyable Day for Children All Over the World.

Happy Children's Day 2020 GIF

Happy Children's Day WhatsApp Stickers

Get creative this Children's Day 2020 by sending out amazing WhatsApp stickers from here. We wish you all kids a very Happy Children's Day.

