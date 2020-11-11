Children's Day is celebrated on November 14 in India to mark the birth of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India. Pandit Nehru was known for his love and affection towards children. He often liked the company of young ones and spent time with them. Hence, he was fondly addressed as Chacha Nehru. Children's Day is also known as Bal Diwas. Talking about children, Nehru once said that children be nurtured carefully and lovingly, as they are the future of the nation and tomorrow's citizens. They are the country's strength and its foundation. As Children's Day 2020 approaches, we bring to you wishes and messages to send on the occasions. It also includes Children's Day, WhatsApp Stickers, Bal Diwas Images, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, HD Images, Instagram Stories, Wallpapers, Messages and SMS. Children's Day 2020 Costume Ideas: Steps to Dress Up Your Kid as Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru for Bal Diwas Function (See Pics)

Every year Children's' Day is celebrated with varying events in schools. Children dress up as Chacha Nehru to their schools. Competitions are also held for children. While this year, the celebrations have been curtailed due to COVID-19 pandemic, you can still help your children participate in online events. Meanwhile, here are Children's Day greetings and messages to send on the occasion. These 'Happy Children's Day HD Images are sure to surprise them. Happy Children’s Day Wishes in English and Hindi: WhatsApp Stickers, Images, GIF Greetings, Quotes, SMS and Photos to Celebrate Bal Diwas.

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Earth Reveals Its Innocence Through the Smiles of Children. A Very Warm Wish for All the Children on This Special Day. Happy Children’s Day.

Facebook Greetings Read: Happy Children’s Day Wishes

GIF Greetings Read: Happy Children Day

WhatsApp Message Reads: “A Child Is a Beam of Sunlight From the Infinite and Eternal, With Possibilities of Virtue and Vice- but As Yet Unstained.” Lyman Abbott

Facebook Greetings Read: Happy Children’s Day Messages

WhatsApp Message Reads: What Is Life Without Children? Like a World Without the Sun, Moon and Stars. Blessed Are the Ones Who Have Children. They Are Little Angels of God. Happy Children’s Day.

How to Download Children's Day WhatsApp Stickers?

As WhatsApp is a widely used app, you can use it to send messages and videos through the platforms. You can also download Children's Day WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to your loved ones. We wish all children out there a Happy Children's Day.

