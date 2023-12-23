Christmas is observed every year on December 25. The Christmas tree stands as an iconic symbol of the holiday season, bringing joy and festive spirit into homes around the world. Rooted in both religious and cultural traditions, the practice of decorating trees during Christmas has evolved over centuries. The evergreen tree, with its enduring leaves, has been a symbol of life in the midst of winter darkness, representing hope and renewal. On this day, people decorate real and artificial Christmas trees with their friends and family to decorate their houses for the festive day. As you celebrate Christmas 2023, we at LatestLY have brought together the pros and cons of real and artificial Christmas trees that you must know before selecting the tree for your house. From Books to Ladder, Unique Christmas Trees That Can Equally Light up a Room.

Real Christmas Trees

Pros:

1. Authenticity and Tradition: Real trees provide an authentic and traditional holiday experience. Many people enjoy the process of selecting a live tree, cutting it down, or choosing one from a lot.

2. Aromatic Appeal: Real Christmas trees emit a natural and pleasant fragrance, filling the home with the scent of pine, which is often associated with the holiday season.

3. Environmental Benefits: Real trees are biodegradable, and many communities offer tree recycling programs. Some argue that choosing a real tree supports sustainable farming practices.

4. Variety: Real trees come in various species, shapes, and sizes, allowing individuals to choose a tree that fits their preferences and space.

Cons:

1. Need for Maintenance: Real trees require regular watering to maintain freshness and minimize needle shedding. Failure to do so can result in a dry, fire-prone tree.

2. Limited Lifespan: Real trees have a limited lifespan, typically lasting for the duration of the holiday season. They need to be disposed of promptly to avoid creating a fire hazard.

3. Allergies: Some individuals may be allergic to the fragrance or sap of real trees, leading to respiratory or skin irritations. What Is Christmas Tree Syndrome? Why the Festive Evergreen Can Make Your Nose Run – And What You Can Do About It.

Artificial Christmas Trees

Pros:

1. Durability: Artificial trees are reusable and can last for many years, providing a cost-effective option over time.

2. Low Maintenance: Artificial trees require minimal maintenance. There is no need for watering, and they do not shed needles, reducing clean-up efforts.

3. Allergy-Friendly: For those with allergies to real trees or sensitivities to their fragrances, artificial trees can be a hypoallergenic alternative.

4. Convenience: Artificial trees are convenient and readily available. They can be set up and taken down easily, often coming pre-lit and with hinged branches for easy assembly.

Cons:

1. Environmental Impact: The production and disposal of artificial trees involve the use of non-biodegradable materials, such as PVC. This raises environmental concerns compared to real trees.

2. Lack of Natural Fragrance: Artificial trees lack the natural scent of real trees, which some people find essential for creating a festive atmosphere.

3. Upfront Cost: While artificial trees can be cost-effective over time, the initial purchase price can be higher than that of a real tree.

Choosing between a real and artificial Christmas tree often depends on personal preferences, traditions, and environmental considerations. Each option comes with its own set of advantages and drawbacks.

Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2023 08:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).