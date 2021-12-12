Christmas is celebrated around the world on December 25. This day marks the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ. Every country celebrates the festival in its own traditional way.

From decorating a Christmas tree to dressing up as a Santa Claus, each tradition has its own charm. We, at LatestLY, have curated a list of different traditions followed around the globe during X-Mas. Christmas Traditions Around the World: From Bad Santa in Austria to Steamy Sauna in Finland, Know Weirdest X-Mas Celebrations.

New Zealand

As people in New Zealand celebrate Christmas during the summers, therefore, their major traditions centre around a barbie or a grill where all families come together to prepare seasonal vegetables, fresh seafood and meat. Also, the Christmas tree here is Pohutukawa, which is a coastal species red in colour during December.

Norway

Families in Norway, celebrate little Christmas on December 23 wherein they have their own ritual of decorating the tree, making a gingerbread house and preparing a rice pudding called risengrynsgrot. New Year Traditions For Good Luck in 2022: Five Unique Customs From Around the World For Happy and Prosperous New Year!

Spain

The Spanish National lottery has been giving the biggest amount of money since the late 19th century. The lottery numbers are sung by twenty-two school children usually on December 22 and the whole country waits for this day.

Poland

Have you ever heard of Christmas spiders? There was once a poor woman who couldn’t afford ornaments to decorate the Christmas tree. The next morning, she woke up and her tree was covered with spider webs that looked all sparkly and beautiful in the sunlight. Therefore, countries like Poland and Germany find it lucky to have spiders web on their Christmas tree.

Sweden

Donald Duck Special is the most important Swedish tradition for Christmas. The families watch this one-hour show that starts on Christmas eve at 3pm and, hence, all the festivities are planned out.

All we knew is that Christmas is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ, but it is equally interesting to know the bizarre traditions of the festival. Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas 2021!

