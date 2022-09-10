Chuseok is one of the biggest and most important festivals in Korea. Also known as Korean Thanksgiving Day, it is a Mid-Autumn Festival celebrated on the fifteenth day of the lunar calendar's eighth month. The festival's date changes yearly; this year, Chuseok 2022 will be celebrated from September 9th to September 12th. We at LatestLY have curated Chuseok 2022 greetings, Mid-Autumn Festival images, wishes, messages and HD wallpapers saying "Chuseok jal bonaeseyo" that you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this day.

Koreans wake up early on this day to perform ancestral rituals in the morning and later prepare the favourite food of their ancestors as offerings. The family members get together to enjoy the traditional feast, which is known as "songpyeon." The traditions of Chuseok resemble that of the Thanksgiving holiday in the US. People greet their friends and family on this day by saying "Chuseok jal bonaeseyo" which translates to "Happy Thanksgiving" in English. Mid-Autumn Festival 2022 Wishes: Colourful Google Doodle Celebrates Moon Festival Marking an End to the Autumn Harvest in Asian Culture.

Chuseok is also known as Hangwai. Therefore, people also greet each other by saying "jeulgeoun hangawi doeseyo" and "jeulgeopgo pungseonghan hangawi doeseyo" which means have a "Happy Hangwai" and "Have a happy and prosperous Hangwai", respectively. The festival is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm in North and South Korea. Here is a collection of HD images and wallpapers you can download and send to all your near and dear ones as greetings for the day.

In South Korea, Chuseok 2022 will be celebrated from September 9th to September 12th. In North Korea, the festival is celebrated only on the primary day of Chuseok, which will fall on September 10th. This festival celebrates the country's harvest and honours every family's ancestors. Therefore, celebrate this auspicious festival of Korea and wish your loved ones Happy Chuseok 2022!

