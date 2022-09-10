Happy Mid-Autumn Festival 2022! Today’s Doodle celebrates the Mid-Autumn Festival, or the Moon Festival, which marks an end to the Autumn harvest in Asian culture. Celebrations occur in several regions including China, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam, Singapore, and South Korea. In South Korea, it is celebrated as Chuseok or Korean Thanksgiving Day, a three-day festival observed from September 9 to 12 this year. Chuseok 2022 BTS Greetings: V, RM, Suga, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin and J-Hope Extend Wishes to ARMY, Celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival Dressed in Traditional Hanbok!

Today’s #GoogleDoodle celebrates Mid-Autumn Festival. It’s a time for families across Asia to reunite and express gratitude underneath a moonlit sky. Learn more about the delightful traditions connected with this holiday —> https://t.co/2vOqOR57MV pic.twitter.com/Lsrth8eOqc — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) September 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)