Daylight Saving Time (DST), also referred to as daylight savings, is the practice of moving the clocks forward by one hour in the spring and back by one hour in the fall to make better use of natural daylight. The idea is to extend evening daylight during the longer days of summer, which can help reduce energy consumption and allow for more daylight activities. In most of the United States, the Daylight Saving Time (DST) starts on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November. This year, Sunday, Daylight Saving Time 2025 in the US will start on March 9, 2025 and will end on Sunday, November 2, 2025. This means, Daylight Saving Time (DST) begins on March 9, 2025. At 2:00 AM local standard time, clocks will be set forward by one hour in regions across the US that observe this annual practice. Daylight Saving Time 2025 Date and Meaning: Why Will Clocks Spring Forward on March 9? Here’s What You Should Know About DST.

Around 34% of the world's countries use DST. The typical implementation of DST is to set clocks forward by one hour in spring or late winter, and to set clocks back by one hour to standard time in the autumn or fall. During the spring in March, the clocks are forwarded one hour, and it ends in the autumn when the clocks ‘fall back’ by one hour to standard time. In this article, let’s know more about Daylight Saving Time 2025 date in the US and the significance of the annual event. Daylight Saving Time 2025: What Does ‘Spring Forward’ in DST Mean? Countries That Follow, Significance and Other Details Explained.

Daylight Saving Time 2025 Date in the US

The Daylight Saving Time 2025 in the US starts on March 9, 2025 and ends on Sunday, November 2, 2025.

Daylight Saving Time History

Daylight Saving Time was first implemented in the United States of America (USA) with the Standard Time Act of 1918, a wartime measure for seven months during World War I in the interest of adding more daylight hours to conserve energy resources. Year-round DST, was implemented again during World War II. After the war, local jurisdictions were free to choose if and when to observe DST until the Uniform Time Act which standardized DST in 1966.

Later, a permanent daylight saving time was enacted for the winter of 1974, but there were complaints of children going to school in the dark and working people commuting and starting their work day in pitch darkness during the winter, and it was repealed a year later.

Daylight Saving Time Significance

Daylight Saving Time focuses on the idea that longer evening daylight reduces the need for artificial lighting and electricity use. Longer daylight in the evening encourages people to spend more time outdoors and this benefits recreation, tourism, and businesses. However, there are many challenges like the change in the clock can disturb sleep patterns, especially in spring when people lose an hour.

The effect of daylight saving time also varies according to how far east or west the location is within its time zone, with locations farther east inside the time zone benefiting more from DST than locations farther west in the same time zone.

