Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, falls on the first day of Diwali celebrations. It is celebrated on the thirteenth day of Krishna Paksha of Ashwin month of the Hindu calendar. Dhanteras 2022 will be observed on October 21. The god of Ayurveda, Dhanvantri, is worshipped on this day. Though it is an auspicious day to buy new things, there are certain things that should and should not be done to reap the best benefits. Here's a complete list of things that you must and must not be doing on Dhanteras. Dhanteras 2022 Things NOT To Buy: From Fake Gold to Sharp Objects, Items You Must Avoid Purchasing on the First Day of Diwali Festival.

1. Buy Gold or Silver on Dhanteras

Buying gold and silver coins and utensils on Dhanteras is considered highly auspicious. Buying silver idols of Lord Kuber, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha is considered to be highly auspicious.

2. Worship Cows

Feeding green fodder to cows on this day is highly auspicious. Therefore, cows are worshipped on this day in many regions.

3. Donate Medicines

Donating medicines or eye drops to the needy is considered auspicious on this day because the day is dedicated to the God of Ayurveda.

4. Avoid Eating Non-Veg and Drinking Alcohol

To enjoy the bliss of good health and prosperity, it is important to avoid eating non-veg and drinking alcohol on Dhanteras.

5. Control Your Words

It is important to think positive and have control of your tongue in Dhanteras. Therefore, one should indulge in meditation or recite as many Lakshmi and Lord Kuber mantras as they can.

6. Avoid Lending Money

Dhanteras is a good day to buy new things, but one should avoid giving money out on loan to anybody on this day.

Dhanteras is an auspicious day that begins the Diwali celebrations. Reaping all the good luck and charm on this auspicious day, keep in mind the dos and dont’s for the day. Wishing everyone a Happy Dhanteras 2022!

