Dhanteras marks the beginning of the most significant Hindu festival, Diwali. It is celebrated on the thirteenth day of the dark fortnight of the Ashwin month of the Hindu calendar. "Dhan" stands for money, while "Teras" means thirteen. Also called Dhanatrayodashi, Dhanteras 2022 tithi begins on October 22, Sunday. On this day, people make new purchases as it is believed that buying something precious on Dhanteras brings good luck. People buy gold in large numbers to mark the auspiciousness of the day. Other than that, silver articles, kitchenware items, and electrical appliances are also brought on this traditional day. While buying something new on Dhanteras is a custom, people should refrain from buying certain items that are known to carry misfortune to the buyers. But what are those things? Scroll down to learn more about the things that you must avoid buying on Dhanteras. From fake gold to aluminium articles, here are the six items that you must not buy on Dhantrayodashi.

Fake GoldWhile gold purchase tops the shopping list on Dhanteras, one should not buy fake or artificial gold as it is not believed to be a positive sign for such a holy day. People avoid buying artificial gold jewellery, coins and other articles on the first day of Diwali. IronIt is believed that people should avoid purchasing things that are made of iron on Dhanteras. Some astrologers see that the god of wealth, God Kuber, doesn't shower his blessings on those who indulge in iron purchases on this day. AluminiumIt is advised not to buy any object that contains iron. Products made of aluminium and plastic are also not purchased on Dhanteras. SteelEven utensils or other items made of steel are not considered appropriate for Dhanteras' purchase as it is made of iron. People can either look for utensils made of brass or copper to be bought on Dhanteras. Black ItemsBlacklist everything that comes in the shade of black, as people associate black colour with misfortune and disgrace. So, people are suggested not to buy black-coloured clothes or other items. Sharp ObjectsKnives, scissors or any other sharp object are not supposed to be purchased on Dhanteras. It is considered that sharp articles should not be associated with an auspicious day.

Take note of these items before you plan what to buy on Dhanteras this year. Other than the list mentioned above, prefer not to purchase ghee/oil or even glass objects on Dhantrayodashi. May Goddess Dhanvantari shower her blessings on you for good fortune and prosperity.

