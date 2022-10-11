Dhanteras marks the beginning of the Diwali festival in India. Also called Dhanatrayodashi, Dhanteras is the first day of the five-days long Deepavali festival that is celebrated with great pomp in the country. Dhanteras 2022 will be celebrated on October 23, Sunday. Goddess Dhanvantari, known as the Hindu goddess of medicine and Ayurveda, is worshipped on the occasion of Dhanteras as devotees pray for their family's good health and welfare on this auspicious day. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi came out of the ocean during the churning of the Milky Sea on Trayodashi. As you celebrate Dhanatrayodashi, know all about Dhanteras 2022 date and Shubh Muhurat timings. Below, get to know everything about the significance of the first day of Diwali celebrations. Dhanteras 2022 Date & Gold Purchase Muhurat Timing: Know the Auspicious Time To Buy Gold on the First Day of Diwali.

When is Dhanatrayodashi or Dhanteras 2022?

Dhanteras falls on the thirteenth day of Krishna Paksha of the Hindu lunar month of Kartik. Hence, Dhanatrayodashi or Dhanteras 2022 will be observed on October 23, Friday. On this day, people worship Goddess Dhanvantari, the Goddess of Ayurveda, as it is believed that she instilled the wisdom of Ayurveda and medicines for the betterment of humankind. The Ministry of AYUSH has observed National Ayurveda Day on Dhanteras since 2016. When Is Diwali 2022? Date, Lakshmi Puja Shubh Muhurat, Significance, History – Know How Diwali Festival Is Celebrated in Different Parts of India

Dhanteras 2022 Shubh Muhurat Timings

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat - 06:53 PM to 07:58 PM on October 23, 2022

Pradosh Kaal begins at 05:31 PM and ends at 07:58 PM on October 23, 2022

Vrishabha Kaal begins at 06:53 PM and ends at 08:55 PM on October 23, 2022

Significance of Dhanteras

Goddess Lakshmi is welcomed on the day of Dhanteras as it is believed that she arrives at devotees' homes on Trayodashi Tithi. People light lamps and diyas and draw rangolis at the entrance of their houses to welcome the Goddess of wealth and prosperity. It is also known that lighting deepaks pleases Lord Yama, who protects the devotees and their families from any accidental deaths. Special puja is performed to pray to Goddess Lakshmi and Dhanvantari for sound health and wealth. Traditional sweets are prepared and offered to the goddesses on this auspicious festive occasion. October 2022 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Diwali, Halloween; List of Important Dates and Indian Bank Holidays for the Tenth Month

People indulge in new purchases and buying on this holy day as it is believed that buying precious metals brings good luck to the devotees. Purchases of gold, silver, utensils and other kitchen products take precedence on this day as people believe in buying something valuable on Dhanteras. So, what are you waiting for? Now that you've learnt all about Dhanteras, get ready to dive into the festive fever in advance. Happy Dhanteras 2022 to you and your family!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 11, 2022 03:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).