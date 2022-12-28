The birth anniversary of Dhirajlal Hirachand Ambani, popularly known as Dhirubhai Ambani, is marked every year on December 28. Ambani was born on December 28, 1932, to Hirachand Gordhanbhai Ambani, a village school teacher belonging to the Modh Baniya community and Jamnaben Ambani in Chorwad in Junagadh district of Gujarat. Ambani was an Indian business tycoon who founded Reliance Industries. The third of five children, Ambani's family migrated to Aden, where he initially worked as a gas-station attendant and later as a clerk. This year on December 28, 2022, the nation will celebrate the 90th birth anniversary of the late Reliance stalwart. Here are 10 Interesting Facts About the Late Indian Business Magnate.

Ambani took Reliance public in 1977 and was worth US$2.9 billion in 2002 upon his death. In 2016, he was honoured posthumously with the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour, for his contributions to trade and industry. As we celebrate Dhirubhai Ambani’s birth anniversary, we at LatestLY have a collection of images and HD wallpapers for free download online as WhatsApp messages, greetings, quotes, and wishes.

Ambani’s rise to fame as one of the most valued enterprises in the world remains a source of inspiration for many young entrepreneurs. The Hindi film Guru based on the life of Dhirubhai Ambani was released in January 2007 and showed the struggle of a man striving to make his mark in the Indian business world with a fictional Shakti Group of Industries.

