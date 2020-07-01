National Doctors' Day is observed on July 1 every year to thank and recognise the efforts of medics. The first of July is celebrated as National Doctors' Day as it is the birth as well as the death anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, one of the most renowned physicians in India. The work of doctors is praiseworthy, especially during COVID-19 pandemic when they have been selflessly contributing towards saving the lives of people infected with the virus. As we celebrate National Doctors' Day 2020, we bring to you WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook GIF greetings, quotes, SMS and messages to thank family doctors for their works. You can also send them Doctors' Day HD images, wallpaper and 'Thank you' notes to celebrate the goodness in them. National Doctor's Day 2020 Images, Quotes & WhatsApp Stickers: Send Happy Doctor's Day Greeting Cards, GIFs and Facebook Messages to Thank and Honour the Frontline Warriors.

In India, National Doctors' Day is organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). According to IMA, Doctor's Day of 2020 is of special importance. Hospitals often celebrate the day by organising various events honouring the physician for all their efforts. While this year due to COVID-19 pandemic, celebrations have been cut short, you can still wish your doc and thank them by sending these beautiful greeting cards. During these tough times, the work of a doctor may be difficult and tiring, probably a heartfelt Thank You can make them feel better. Happy Doctor's Day 2020 Greetings & HD Images: Send National Doctors' Day Wishes, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Quotes, Messages, GIFs and SMS Thanking Medics on July 1.

