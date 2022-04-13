The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind has greeted fellow-citizens on the eve of the birthday of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. In a message, the President has said, “On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens.

An economist and advocate of human rights and women empowerment, Dr. Ambedkar is considered as a leading nation builder of our country. He contributed in promoting harmony and tried to eradicate the evils of caste system. A true believer in the rule of law, Dr. Ambedkar constantly worked for the rights of poor and backward classes. Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2022: Date, Significance, Landmark Quotes.

We should take inspiration from the life of this great son of India. A true homage to Dr. Ambedkar would be to develop our country on the principles of ‘Social and Economic Justice' and 'Equality of Status and Opportunity’.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2022 06:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).