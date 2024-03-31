Easter Monday is the second day of Easter celebrations and is marked as a public holiday in some countries. Easter Monday 2024 will be celebrated on April 1. While the commemoration of Easter Monday is not as prominent in the United States, countries like the Netherlands, England, South Africa, and Canada, among others, mark this as a federal or public holiday. The celebration of Easter Monday marks the end of the holy weekend and is significant for different reasons in different parts of the world. As we prepare to celebrate Easter Monday 2024, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Easter Monday and more. Happy Easter 2024: How the World Celebrates Easter, Know More About Easter Sunday, Its Unique Traditions Celebrated Around the World.

When is Easter Monday 2024?

Easter Monday is observed on the Monday that is preceded by Easter Sunday celebrations. It is the last day of the holy weekend in most countries and Easter Monday 2024 will be commemorated with great fervor and enthusiasm on April 1.

Significance of Easter Monday

Easter Monday is celebrated for various reasons and in different ways in different parts of the world. Canada, Netherlands, etc observe special church services and consider Easter Monday to be the extension of Easter celebrations. Ireland, on the other hand, celebrates Easter Monday as a day of remembrance for the men and women who died in the Easter Rising which began on Easter Monday 1916. Various countries worldwide also have special events and social gatherings planned to celebrate Easter Monday. Easter Dinner Menu: 5 Food Ideas for Celebrating the Day of Jesus Christ's Resurrection.

The celebration of Easter Monday is mainly filled with outdoor activities and fun events that allow people to step out and enjoy the spring / summer breeze. It also allows people who have been observing Lent and celebrate Easter Sunday with great fervor a chance to take a breather before returning to their work life. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Easter Monday!

