The much-awaited holiday season is here. There is not much time left for Christmas 2020, and if you are still struggling to decorate the halls for all the merriment, we are here to ease that stress. Before you start shelling out your hard-earned money on new ways to deck the halls and increasing your stress level in the process, it is time to pause and rethink the decorations smarter, not harder. As much as we love Christmas, there is no denying all that decorating, baking and gift wrapping can be really stressful at times. Besides, we already have the global pandemic to worry about. While the holiday season will be marked virtually, there are easier Christmas 2020 decoration hacks. As our gift to you, we bring you six genius ways to deck the halls that you wish you knew earlier. But it is never too late! From DIY Xmas tree light to North-Pole inspired decoration, check out videos and decorate your house quickly and smartly, without spending way too much on Christmas decoration items.

1. DIY Christmas Lights

Give your Christmas lights a different glow this year. If you are opting for a different theme this year, and by any chance, your lights chord is not making a standout appearance, you can re-decorate it by spray-painting or only painting the chord. Just be sure to follow the directions, carefully so that you do not end up ruining the lights. You can use different sizes of lights to make the Xmas tree look more magical.

2. DIY Gift Wrap Hack

You do not have to go out and buy expensive gift wrap. There are many interesting videos online and clever hacks to help you DIY your own. You can make your own kraft paper for the Christmas 2020 gift wrapping.

3. Cookie Decorating

Cookies are the essential centrepiece for Christmas celebrations, and there are varieties of recipes out there. While baking has its own challenges, decorating the cookies is no easy work. But you can still do it, hassle-free. Place icing in squeezable ketchup bottles, and it will help you decorate the cookies, matching the Christmas vibe.

4. North-Pole Inspired Decoration

The north-pole inspired decoration for Christmas makes the holiday season even more memorable. The white and greens make everything look so glamorous and also resembles the chilled weather. You can use mason jars, for a north-pole wintery Christmas décor pieces to dazzle up your house.

5. Christmas Candles

Give your regular candles a different look this year for a beautiful Christmas decoration. Red and white, would not have to be the usual ones any more. Watch the video to learn the easiest hack.

6. Christmas Cookie Packaging

Clean out used Pringles containers, and cover them in festive paper. Your easy and free Christmas cookie packaging is ready!

We hope the above decoration ideas will be useful to you. These affordable DIY decorations and hacks only require a few minutes and make great for last-minute holiday decorations. Merry Christmas!

