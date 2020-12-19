Christmas 2020 is the same day, as every year, but the celebration won’t be the same as every year. The COVID-19 pandemic has redefined the way we used to observe the special occasion and much like all the events this year, Christmas will also go virtual. Between all the baking, decorating and wrapping, you suddenly realise with a flash of absolute horror, that you have missed someone off your list! At this point, you either plant to re-gift something you already have in the house, or visit online e-commerce websites to order any brilliant last-minute, yet ever-so-thoughtful presents. You might think, it’s late, but it is never too late! You still have some time. So, check out our list of last-minute gifts for Christmas 2020. Cozy sweatpants, ebook subscription and more, here are six thoughtful presents for everyone in your family to celebrate the holiday season with joy.

1. Cozy Sweatpants: For the days when she or he wants to look put together on Zoom calls, but does not want to compromise comfort, sweatpants can be a go-to. Pair with ultra-soft pullover or a simple shirt, the comfy-casual look is up for the holiday season.

2. Winter Hydration: There are multiple of skincare options available online. Winter is a season when your skin tends to dry up extremely quick, hence keeping it hydrated is essential. Everyone needs right skincare products to brace through the chilled weather. So, opt for a skincare set and present it to your closed one for Christmas.

3. Scented Candle: For anyone missing home for the holidays, a candle is a warm reminder of a special place. It just adds more charm to the Christmas décor, and if placed at a safer distance, also add a different aroma in the house.

4. Amazon Gift Card: Since you need a gift in a hurry, do not forget that there is nothing as appreciated or fast, as cash. You can send an Amazon gift card in any amount to your closed one, instantly via email.

5. Potted Plant: Sending flowers is old-school now. Go for a longer-lasting potted plant, instead. At various e-commerce websites, plants also come with a live golden pathos, planter and plant stand.

6. eBook Subscription: If you know someone who is a bookworm, or trying to read more, but unsure where to start, a book subscription box would be just the way to connect them. There is an array of curated picks based on different genres. For any book lover, there can be nothing better than an eBook subscription.

The above last-minute gift ideas are for everyone on your shopping list. Find the right option, and most importantly, the fastest option to make the holiday season special and memorable. Merry Christmas!

