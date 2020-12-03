The holiday season of the year is here! Oh, how long we waited for this, didn’t we? For 2020 to end! The arrival of Christmas is a reminder to all of us that the year has come to an end. Usually, it is not a great feeling, but this year, somewhat, it is. Santa Claus is coming to town, but donning the face mask and following necessary protocols, because we are in the middle of a pandemic. Amid the season of merry, it is time to select the perfect Xmas tree and decorate it with adorable ornaments. If you are confused as to how you will decorate Christmas tree 2020 at home, we are here to guide you, the best! Using ribbons, lights, mesh, tulle, picks and garlands, here are quick ways to decorate your Xmas tree like a professional. We have included DIY videos as well, for you to easily set your holiday decorations right.

We all want to decorate the perfect Christmas tree with baubles, ornaments and lights, all perfectly coordinated in a festive but stylish scheme. But it is not always an easy task. You need to have the right tools to ensure the safe and proper set of your Christmas tree. This includes cotton gloves, for shaping branches, scissors with safety handles for materials, packaging or equipment and a sturdy ladder or step stool to arrange the ornaments on taller trees. As you are all set to fancy up your Christmas 2020 tree, check out these videos, and quick guide to decorating the Xmas tree with decorative items.

1. Decorate Christmas Tree Using Ribbons

Choose a good-quality ribbon; it helps you set the holiday style. This tutorial video will show you how to decorate your Xmas tree with ribbon and make it look gorgeous. Just note the minor details, and you can easily theme-up your tree for Christmas 2020.

2. Decorate Christmas Tree Using Lights

Decorating Christmas tree with lights is one of the most common tradition, but a tricky one. It is always advisable to begin your decorations with the lights first. It is more challenging to do this after you have added decorations like baubles and garlands.

3. Decorate Christmas Tree Using Tulle and Mesh

Wide deco tulle and mesh ribbon roll are very easy to work with, and it gives your Christmas tree an elegant look. Begin at the top of the tree, gather the end together and wrap it around a piece of the branch deep in the tree.

4. Decorate Christmas Tree Using Picks

Style your picks at different angles. Angle some up, down, or even straight out to add dimension to your Christmas tree. Add picks throughout the body of your tree and use various styles to give the much-needed holiday look.

5. Decorate Christmas Tree Using Garland

The list on how to decorate Christmas tree will be incomplete, if one of the most important items, garlands are missing. Garlands help you fill in the bare spots on your tree, add warmth and texture to create an overall decore theme to your Christmas tree.

Ta-da, once you follow these rules and safety measures, your Christmas tree is all set for the festive season. Use the right baubles, tiny stars and other decorative items rightly, that will allow you more freedom to play up your theme. This holiday season, let us all light the Christmas tree of hope, count our blessings, continue our effort and have faith that things will be better and the world will soon be pandemic-free. Merry Christmas!

