Mumbai, September 28: A large section of Muslims in India and around the world believes Prophet Mohammed was born on 12 Rabi Ul Awwal (Rabi al-Awwal), third month of Islamic lunar calendar. Hence, his birthday is celebrated as Eid Milad Un Nabi or Mawlid on 12 Rabi Ul Awwal. Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 date in India has been decided based on the beginning of Rabil Ul Awwal following the moon sighting. Eid Milad Un Nabi is also a national holiday except in a few states. Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022: Ahead of Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday, Mumbai Masjids Enlighten Non-Muslims About His Teachings.

Ruet-e-Hilal committees in different parts of India conduct moon sighting on 29th day of each Islamic month. If the new moon sighted, the ongoing month concludes and a new month begins from the next day. If the crescent remains invisible, a new month commences after the ongoing month completes 30 days. Based on sighting and non-sighting of the moon, date for beginning of a month and Islamic festival varies from country to country, in some cases city to city. Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 Date: When Is Mawlid Holiday in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia? Know When Prophet Mohammed's Birthday To Be Celebrated.

Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 Date in India:

In India, 29th day of ongoing Safar month was yesterday, September 27. Ruet-e-Hilal committees in different parts of India met for the moon sighting. While the crescent was not sighted in Delhi, Muslims in other parts confirmed the sighting of the moon. Hence, it has been declared that Rabi Ul Awwal 2022 in India begins today, September 28. Accordingly, Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 in India will be observed on October 9. There will be a holiday in several states on October 9 on account of Eid Milad Un Nabi.

