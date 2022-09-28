Islamabad/Riyadh/Dhaka, September 28: Eid Milad Un Nabi, also known as Eid-E-Milad and Mawlid, is observed on 12th day of Islamic month of Rabi Ul Awwal (Rabi al-Awwal). A section of Muslims observe Eid Milad Un Nabi to commemorate the birthday of Prophet Mohammed. The date for Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia has been decided based on the beginning of Rabi Ul Awwal month. Eid Milad Un Nabi is also a holiday in some parts. Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022: Ahead of Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday, Mumbai Masjids Enlighten Non-Muslims About His Teachings.

The practice of moon sighting holds special significance in Islam. Muslims in different parts of the world look for the new moon on 29th day of each Islamic month. If the new moon sighted, the ongoing month ends and a new month begins from the next day. In case the moon is not visible, a new month begins after the ongoing month completes 30 days. Based on sighting and non-sighting of the moon, date for start of a month or festival varies from country to country. Rabi Ul Awwal 2022 Moon Sighting in India: Rabi Al-Awwal Crescent Sighted in Many Parts, Eid Milad Un Nabi on October 9.

Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 Date in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia:

In Saudi Arabia, September 25 was 29th day of the ongoing Safar month. However, the moon was not sighted. Hence, Safar completed 30 days on September 27 and Rabi Ul Awwal started from September 27. Accordingly, Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 in Saudi Arabia will fall on October 8.

In Pakistan and Bangladesh, 29th Safar was on September 26. However, the new moon was not sighted on that day. Therefore, Safar month concluded on September 27 and Rabi Ul Awwal 2022 began from today, September 28. Based on this, Muslims in Pakistan and Bangladesh will celebrate Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 on October 9. Needless to say Eid Milad Un Nabi holiday in Pakistan and Bangladesh will be on October 9.

