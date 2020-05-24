Eid Mubarak 2020 Greetings in Urdu & Happy Eid al-Fitr 1441 AH Messages: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Eid GIFs, Facebook Quotes and Wishes to Send on Eid ul-Fitr

Eid ul-Fitr messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Eid ul-Fitr 2020 will be celebrated tomorrow. But you can always start sending your greetings and messages today. If you are looking for the latest Eid al-Fitr Mubarak images, photos, wishes and messages you have come at the right place. Ahead of this auspicious day, we have got you a beautiful collection of Eid Mubarak wishes along with quotes and WhatsApp stickers. This is an auspicious festive occasion which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. People dress up for the occasion, make a lovely spread of traditional recipes and spend time with their friends and family. But this time, you can send your feelings via WhatsApp stickers, messages and images of Eid Mubarak. You can check out the latest wishes scrolling further. Eid Mubarak 2020 Calligraphy HD Images and Eid ul-Fitr Wishes: WhatsApp Status Video, GIFs, Messages Facebook Photos and Greetings of Eid al-Fitr.

Eid al-Fitr is also called as the 'Festival of Breaking the Fast.' The day marks the beginning of a new month. The dates of Eid differ according to the appearance of the Shawwal moon. This year, Eid ul-Fitr current year is 1441 AH. The AH stands for anno hegirae in Latin which is used to indicate a time-division within the Islamic era. So when people greet each other on Eid al-Fitr 2020 or Shawwal 1441 AH they write Eid Mubarak 1441 H. On this auspicious occasion, we give you a beautiful collection of Eid al-Fitr 1441 AH images with quotes, messages and greetings. Eid ul-Fitr 2020 Greetings & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Wishes, GIFs, Messages, SMS And Beautiful Eid Mubarak Photos to Send on the Festival.

Message Reads: Eid Is the Festival That Gives the Message of Brotherhood. Love Everyone and Life for Everyone.

Message Reads: Eid Teaches You Sacrificing Emotional Attachments, It Teaches You How to Attain Success. Happy Eid.

Message Reads: Let This Occasion Fill Your Life With the Brightest of Colours. Eid Mubarak.

Message Reads: May Allah Bestow on You the Happiness of Heaven and Above.. Amen!…Eid Mubarak!!

Message Reads: Happy Eid, We Are Missing You Here. We Love and Want to See You Soon.

We hope our collection of Eid Mubarak 2020 wishes and messages help you to send your greetings of this auspicious occasion. This year you may not be able to meet your friends and relatives, but you can always send out your good wishes with the above quotes and messages. Wish you have a great day today!