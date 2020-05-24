Eid Mubarak 2020 Calligraphy HD Images and Eid ul-Fitr Wishes: WhatsApp Status Video, GIFs, Messages Facebook Photos and Greetings of Eid al-Fitr

Eid mubarak calligraphy images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Eid, a very significant celebration marked by the Muslim community is being celebrated around the world. In India, the festival of Eid ul-Fitr 2020 will be marked on May 25 this year. The dates of this observance depend on the sighting of the Shawwal moon. Other than offering prayers and preparing a good meal, people look for wonderful Eid Mubarak images and messages to send to their loved ones. A festival celebration is incomplete without sending out messages and greetings for the day. People also look for Eid Mubarak Calligraphy images and wallpapers. If you are searching for such beautiful images, you have come at the right place. We have gathered a collection of Eid Mubarak Calligraphy HD images along with messages and quotes, all for free download online. Eid Mubarak 2020 Wishes in Urdu & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Eid Al-Fitr Quotes, GIF Greetings, Facebook Messages and SMS to Say Happy Eid.

Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of the month-long fasting observed in the month of Ramadan. Muslims all around the world observe strict dusk to dawn fasting for an entire month. It is said to be the holiest month of the Islam calendar. On the day of Eid, people decorate their homes, make special traditional recipes and meet and greet with their friends and relatives. But this time, due to the pandemic, the celebrations would be different. You can still send out your heartfelt wishes and greetings to everyone. Check out our collection of Eid Mubarak 2020 calligraphy images, greetings, messages and quotes. Eid Al-Fitr Chand Mubarak Wishes, Greetings, Quotes: Eid Mubarak Pictures, HD Images, GIFs and WhatsApp Stickers to Celebrate the End of Ramadan.

Eid mubarak in calligraphy (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: Wishing you and your family a very Happy Eid 2020!

Eid mubarak calligraphy images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: May Allah shower you all with love and blessings of this auspicious day. Eid Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak calligraphy (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: With Warm Wishes on Eid, May Everything About the Day Bring Special Happiness Your Way! Eid Mubarak 2020.

Eid Mubarak 2020 (File Image)

Message reads: Let This Occasion Fill Your Life With the Brightest of Colours. Eid Mubarak.

Eid Mubarak GIFs

Watch Video of How to Write Eid Mubarak in Calligraphy:

We hope the above images, wishes and greetings help you to send your heartfelt greetings of the day. You can download these images and wallpapers for free and set as your status or on your stories. We at LatestLY also wish all our users very Happy Eid al-Fitr!