The Gregorian Calendar has a list of unofficial holidays dedicated to people who created history in various fields with their exemplary stature. Likewise, September holds a special day for people responsible for designing and innovating ideas, machines, digital systems, and devices for a better and more convenient lifestyle. Yes, all the professional engineers reserve a date on the calendar i.e. September 15, which is observed as Engineer's Day. The idea of the event comes from honouring the most eminent and renowned Engineer Sir M Visvesvaraya, born on this day in 1861, in the Muddenahalli village of Karnataka. In 1968, the Indian government declared his birth anniversary as Engineer's Day which is also celebrated in Tanzania and Sri Lanka. As a remembrance and tribute to Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, we have curated Engineer's Day 2022 images, HD wallpapers, messages, Visvesvaraya Jayanti 2022 quotes, SMS, and sayings. Engineer’s Day 2022 in India Date & Significance: Know All About Honouring the Contributions of Engineers on Visvesvaraya Jayanti.

The annual event of Engineer's Day 2022 will be marked on September 15, Thursday. On this occasion, folks recognise the work and significant contribution of all the engineers who have built a modern and developed nation. Engineers' Day is also known as Vishveshvarya Jayanti, as the date also acknowledges the tremendous achievements of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, popularly known as Sir MV. He is termed the "Father of Indian Engineering", who had remarkable foresight and implementation skills to build numerous technically advanced projects. To celebrate all the planners, designers, innovators, producers, developers and masterminds of an advanced India, let us share Engineer's Day 2022 messages and wishes with everybody who deserves to be acknowledged on this day.

Happy Engineer's Day 2022 Messages

Engineer's Day 2022 Messages (File Image)

Wallpaper Reads: People Who Investigate the World With Their Intellect and Pen Are Engineers. Cheers to Engineers!

Happy Visvesvaraya Jayanti SMS

Engineer's Day 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Wallpaper Reads: Let's All Celebrate the Inventiveness and Creativity of These Hard-Working Licenced Professionals on This Engineer's Day. Happy Engineer's Day!

Engineer's Day 2022 HD Wallpapers

Engineer's Day 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Wallpaper Reads: Happy Engineer's Day to All the Engineers. We Salute Your Great Ideas and Innovations That Have Truly Changed Our Lives.

Visvesvaraya Jayanti 2022 Greetings

Engineer's Day 2022 Messages (File Image)

Wallpaper Reads: Everyone Claims Engineering Is As Simple as Strolling in a Park. However, Only Engineers Are Aware of the Park's Name, Jurassic Park. Happy Engineer's Day!

Engineer's Day 2022 Messages

Engineer's Day 2022 Sayings (File Image)

Wallpaper Reads: In Honour of Engineer's Day, I Want To Appreciate the Fantastic, Brilliant, and Creative Engineer Inside You Who Is Always Striving To Come Up With Something New.

Engineer's Day 2022 in India: Date, History and Significance of Visvesvaraya Jayanti

Along with celebrating the yearly event on social media platforms, people from Sir MV's home state, Karnataka, also observe his birth anniversary with profound interest. Folks pay tributes in front of his statues in engineering institutions, communities, forums and public and private sector organisations working in the engineering domain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 15, 2022 07:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).