Engineer's Day 2025 will be marked on September 15. The annual celebration is focused on remembering one of the most celebrated engineers the country has had. The celebration of Engineer's Day has been an annual ritual that helps us to celebrate the engineers across the country who are still pursuing the field or have simply been thriving in their sectors or trying to make a mark in the field. India has over 1.5 million engineers who graduate every year, giving us one of the largest workforces in this field. As we celebrate Engineer's Day 2025, here is everything you need to know: the Engineer's Day 2025 theme and how to celebrate Engineer's Day. Visvesvaraya Jayanti 2025 Wishes: Engineer’s Day Quotes and HD Pictures.

When is Engineer's Day 2025 in India?

Engineer's Day 2025 will be marked on September 15. The annual observance has been a common occurrence since 1968. Engineer's Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Indian engineer and Bharat Ratna Sir Mokshagundam Viswesvaraya (popularly known as Sir MV). The celebration is marked with great fervour and celebration across the country. Engineer’s Day 2025 Greetings, Wishes and Messages To Celebrate the Day.

Engineer's Day 2025 Theme

Every year, the celebration of Engineer's Day is marked on September 15. The celebration is marked across a specified theme that helps people to have pointed conversations around the challenges and opportunities that the field of engineering offers. Engineer’s Day 2025 theme is Deep Tech and Engineering Excellence: Driving India's TechMade.

On the occasion of Engineer's Day, people make it a point to reach out to the engineers in their lives and celebrate their lives and work. Many people also take the chance to make some light-hearted jokes about being engineers. We hope that this Engineer's Day, you do your bit to shower your loved ones with the love, light and laughter they deserve. Happy Engineer's Day 2025!

