It's no surprise in a world divided, there is a 50/50 consensus when it comes to the popularity of American traditions and culture- capitalism is hated amongst the youth and loved by the silver foxes. But no one can deny 4th popularity and love inspired by the 4th of July. It commemorates the Declaration of Independence in the United States and is beloved in the nation often touted to be 'The Home of the Free'. A tangential argument can also be for American Movies, watched and loved by scores of people across the world. After all, without them, we'd feel pretty bereft without Iconic lines that have become fodder for topical references. From "I have a need, a need for speed" to "What's your damage, Heather? " these lines have sustained us in many inane conversations. So before you go blast firecrackers or grill hot dogs, we have curated a list of 5 movies you must watch to welcome the festivities with a bang. There are old classics as well as newer potential favourites but they all will bring that warm feeling of patriotic pride to your heart. Take a look.

1. Harriet (2019)

The exquisitely crafted screenplay of Harriet (2019) details the life of the iconic abolitionist Harriet Tubman. Cynthia Erivo's portrayal of Tubman is nuanced and well-performed and adds additional depth to a story filled with immense trials. What better way to celebrate the 4th of July than to learn about a hero who helped break the shackles of slavery?

2. First Man (2018)

The historic moon landing is perhaps one of the most important moments in American history, and rightly so. When Neil Armstrong took a step on the moon, it was a symbolic slap on the face for Russians at the height of the Cold War. So if you are looking for an awe-inspiring and motivational film to raise your spirits, First Man (2018) should be your pick for the 4th.

3. Top Gun (1986)

This film kills two birds with one stone- you get to marvel over the hard work it takes to be in the American Air Force while also getting to admire the fine specimen that is Tom Cruise. And who can forget the dynamic duo -Maverick and goose? Patriotism and drama, can you ask for a better 4th of July combination? We didn't think so either. Also not a bad idea to brush up on the classic now that a sequel is releasing in a few months.

4. Hidden Figures (2016)

Black folks have been fighting for their rights for centuries now, and it's common knowledge that most of their historic work was not given its due credit. We present to you Hidden Figures (2016), a film that gives you the scoop on the extremely important work done by female African-American mathematicians in NASA that helped land the first man on the moon. Important work that went unacknowledged. A must watch.

5. The Sandlot (1993)

Enough with the serious films, let's finish this list with a fun classic. Few things scream "All-American" the way baseball does, and this offers a playful take when a new kid in town is taken under the wing of a young baseball prodigy and his team. Barbecues, backyard pool parties and unlimited baseball- you literally cannot go wrong with this one for the 4th of July!

These are our recommendations, but we're sure you can find many more fun flicks to bring in the holiday! Don't forget to pop open a cold beer and you are all set with these films! Happy holiday

