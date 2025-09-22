Shardiya Navratri is the most important Navratri festival that is celebrated across nine days in the Hindu month of Ashvin. Shardiya Navratri 2025 began on September 22 and will go on till October 2. Shardiya Navratri celebrates the nine different avatars of Goddess Shakti or Goddess Durga. The annual commemoration of Shardiya Navratri is initiated by offering a special puja and invoking Goddess Gauri into an earthen pot. This is known as Ghatasthapana. As we prepare to celebrate Shardiya Navratri 2025, people are sure to plan for the Shardiya Navratri Ghatasthapana Puja, with a key understanding of the Ghatasthapana 2025 Muhurt timing. Hence, in this article below, we bring you Shardiya Navratri 2025 Ghatasthapana date, Kalash Sthapana muhurat, mantra and significance to celebrate the important ritual on Day 1 of Navratri. Navratri Ghatasthapana 2025 Wishes in Marathi: Share ‘Sharad Navratri Hardik Shubhechha’ Messages, Images and Greetings To Celebrate the First Day of Navratri.

Shardiya Navratri 2025 Ghatasthapana Date and Time

Shardiya Navratri Ghatasthapana is marked on the first day of Shardiya Navratri. Shardiya Navratri 2025 Ghatasthapana falls on September 22. The Ghatasthapana Muhurat for Sharad Navratri 2025 is from 06:09 AM to 08:06 AM on September 22. However, since this Muhurat is quite early in the morning, many people may miss this. They can always conduct the Sharad Navratri Ghatasthapana Puja during the Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat between 11:49 AM and 12:38 PM.

Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls on Pratipada Tithi

Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls during Dvi-Svabhava Kanya Lagna

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 01:23 AM on September 22

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 02:55 AM on September 23

Kanya Lagna Begins - 06:09 AM on September 22

Kanya Lagna Ends - 08:06 AM on September 22

Shardiya Navratri Ghatasthapana Significance

Sharad Navratri is an important festival that celebrates the beginning of Autumn and is marked with great fervour and enthusiasm by people across India. Shardiya Navratri Ghatasthapana is an integral part of the festivities. The celebration of Shardiya Navratri is focused on inviting Goddess Gauri to our homes and seeking her blessings. Preparing special delicacies and offering different Pujas to appease the goddess is a common practice during this time. Shardiya Navratri Ghatasthapana is the integral step that begins the process and therefore holds immense importance.

Maa Durga Mantras

“Sarva Mangala Mangalye, Shive Sarvaartha Saadhike, Sharanye Trayambake Gauri, Narayani Namostute”

“Om Dum Durgaye Namaha”

“Vande Vanchhitalabhaya Chandrardhakritashekharam, Vrisharudham Shuladharam Shailaputrim Yashasvinim.”

“Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Shailaputri Rupena Samsthita, Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah.”

Sharad Navratri is considered to be one of the most important festivals that is celebrated by Hindus across India.. It also sets the stage for the preparation of Diwali, which falls 20 days after Dussehra - the end of the Sharad Navratri celebration. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Sharad Navratri.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2025 09:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).