During the Navratri festival, Ghatasthapana marks the beginning of Sharad Navratri and holds immense spiritual importance in Hindu tradition. It is considered one of the most significant rituals, as it is the invocation of Goddess Durga and the start of nine days of worship. This year, Ghatasthapana during Sharad Navratri 2025 falls on Monday, September 22. On this auspicious day, people send Sharad Navratri wishes in Marathi, Ghatasthapana messages in Marathi, Happy Navaratri 2025 greetings and images of Maa Durga to family and friends to celebrate the first day of Navratri. As Sharad Navratri is just around the corner, we, at LatestLY, have compiled a list of Sharad Navratri Ghatasthapana wishes in Marathi, Navratri Chya Hardik Shubhechha Images, GIF Greetings, Navratri Ghatasthapana messages in Marathi, Ghatasthapana images, WhatsApp stickers and HD wallpapers that you can download online and send to your loved ones on the day that starts the nine-day Navratri festival. Sharad Navratri 2025 Full Calendar With Dates of Ghatasthapana and Dussehra: Check Schedule of Shardiya Navratri Dedicated to Goddess Durga.

The Ghatasthapana ritual during Navratri marks the start of the auspicious Sharad Navratri festival dedicated to the Mother Goddess. As per religious beliefs, it is said that devotees perform the Ghatasthapana rituals on the first day of Navratri with full devotion, inviting the divine energies of Maa Durga into their homes. Navratri 2025 Goddess, Colours and Dates: Which Form of Maa Durga To Worship on Each Day? What Color To Wear on These 9 Days? Know All About Sharad Navratri Festival.

It is important to know that performing the Ghatasthapana at the auspicious time is considered very important, as it is believed to ensure the flow of positive energy and prosperity throughout the household. Devotees worship the kalash daily, lighting a lamp beside it, offering prayers, and chanting mantras to honour Goddess Durga in her nine divine forms.

