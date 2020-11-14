Govardhan Puja 2020 is on November 15. The Hindu festival, also called Annakut, is dedicated to Lord Krishna, in which devotees offer a large variety of food to the God as a mark of gratitude. For Vaishnavas, this day also commemorates the incident in the Bhagavata Puran, when Lord Shri Krishna lifted the Govardhan Hill to provide the villagers of Vrindavan shelter from torrential rains. On this auspicious occasion, we bring you Govardhan Puja 2020 wishes and Annakut messages. These festival greetings are completely handy and are perfect for your Facebook, Instagram and other social media posts. In addition, you can also send Shri Krishna HD images with festive greetings, GIFs and stickers through WhatsApp.

Govardhan Puja is extremely significant for the Hindu devotees who strongly believe in Lord Krishna. They offer a mountain of food as a ritual to metaphorically represent the Govardhan Hill to God, and renew their faith in taking refuge in God. The festival is celebrated a day after Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights. In this article, we bring you Govardhan Puja 2020 wishes, images and greetings to celebrate the auspicious festival. You can download these festival messages and Shri Krishna images to worship the Lord and seek his blessings.

Govardhan Puja 2020 Wishes and Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Govardhan Puja Is an Auspicious Day Filled With Faith, Prayers and Goodwill Too May This Day Bring In Your Life All the Things That Are Dear to You. Happy Govardhan Puja

Govardhan Puja 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Day of Festivities and Bliss, Govardhan Puja Is Here Again. May Lord Krishna Bring You Love and Luck And Destroy All the Evils and Pain. Happy Govardhan Puja.

Govardhan Puja 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Diwali Has Filled This Day With Light, Govardhan Puja Is About to Start, May You Be Blessed All Year Through That Is My Genuine, Wish From the Heart.

Govardhan Puja 2020 Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Govardhan Puja Is an Auspicious Day Filled With Faith, Prayers and Goodwill Too May This Day Bring In Your Life All the Things That Are Dear to You.

Govardhan Puja 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Special Day of Govardhan Puja Bring You Success, Wealth and Love May Lord Krishna Bless You and Your Family Right From Heaven Above. Happy Puja.

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

Festivals and events are more fun right now, thanks to the wonderful stickers and images available at the Facebook-owned app, WhatsApp. Download WhatsApp stickers and images from the Play Store app or iOS applications. We hope that the above Govardhan Puja 2020 wishes and messages will be useful to you while celebrating the significant occasion dedicated to Shri Krishna.

