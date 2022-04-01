Gudi Padwa is the annual celebration of the Marathi New Year that is celebrated across Maharashtra and some parts of Goa. An important festival for the Maharashtrians and Konkanis, Gudi Padwa 2022, falls on April 2. This day will be filled with various key festivities like erecting the Gudi, preparing various delicious delicacies and celebrating this day with family and friends. People also enjoy sharing Happy Gudi Padwa 2022 wishes in Marathi, Gudi Padwa 2022 Hardik Shubhechha messages, Gudi Padwa 2022 Greetings in Marathi, Happy Gudi Padwa WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. When Is Gudi Padwa 2022? Know Date, Significance of Gudhi Dvaja and Celebrations Marking Marathi New Year.

Gudi Padwa 2022 celebration is especially important as the celebrations have been fairly mellowed down in the past two years. According to the Luni-Solar Hindu calendar, Gudi Padwa marks the beginning of a New Year. This festival is significant for Maharashtrians and Konkanis, who prepare to begin afresh on this auspicious day. Gudi Padwa celebrations are often considered a social affair as people get together with their family and friends, indulge in delicious feasts, and spend quality time together. Gudi Padwa 2022 Food List: From Sabudana Vada to Shrikhand, 5 Traditional Maharashtrian Recipes To Relish on Marathi New Year.

The performance of the Gudi Padwa Puja is also an integral part of the celebration. People wake up early in the morning, have oil baths and dress up in colourful new clothes to erect the Gudi (a flag pose hoisting an orange cloth and a metal pot with flower garlands). Devotees then revere this Gudi. People often share Happy Gudi Padwa 2022 wishes in Marathi, Gudi Padwa 2022 Hardik Shubeksha messages, Gudi Padwa 2022 Greetings, Happy Gudi Padwa WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures online to spread the festive spirit.

Gudi Padwa 2022 Messages in Marathi

Gudi Padwa Messages in Marathi (File Image)

Gudi Padwa 2022 Greetings in Marathi

Gudi Padwa Messages in Marathi (File Image)

Gudi Padwa 2022 Images in Marathi

Gudi Padwa Messages in Marathi (File Image)

Gudi Padwa 2022 Wallpapers in Marathi

Gudi Padwa Messages in Marathi (File Image)

Gudi Padwa 2022 Banners in Marathi

Gudi Padwa Messages in Marathi (File Image)

How to Download Gudi Padwa WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Gudi Padwa WhatsApp Stickers online from the Play Store. Here is the download link.

The festival of Gudi Padwa is mainly celebrated in Maharashtra and Goa. However, this day is also commemorated in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka as Ugadi. While North India does not consider this day the beginning of New Year, it marks the beginning of Chaitra Navratri. All these festivals revolve around the beginning of the spring and the bountiful harvest season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2022 03:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).