Guru Purnima is an observance in the Hindu community to honour teachers or gurus. On this day, people show their gratitude and love towards teachers. Guru Purnima also known as Vyasa Purnima is commemorated as the birth anniversary of Veda Vyasa, the author of Hindu epic Mahabharata. The Purnima Tithi in the Hindu month of Ashadha as per the Hindu Lunar calendar is celebrated as Guru Purnima. Guru Purnima 2020 falls on July 5. People meet their teachers and thank them for all they have done in their lives. While this year, you may not be able to meet your teachers due to COVID-19 lockdown, you can send them Happy Guru Purnima 2020 messages. We bring to you a list of Guru Purnima wishes and greetings in Hindi to send your beloved teachers. Our list also includes WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, SMS, messages to wish your teacher. Happy Guru Purnima 2020 Messages: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Quotes, SMS and Greetings to Wish Your Beloved Teachers.

On Guru Purnima, many people observe ‘Satya Narayan Vrat’ and worship Lord Vishnu. The relationship between a teacher and a student is a beautiful one. After parents, teachers play a very important role in the life of a person. It is the values and virtues imbibed into a person that is important for what they become into. Hence, it is important to show gratitude for the goodness that they have poured into our lives. What better day than telling what you mean to them than Guru Purnima. Guru Purnima 2020 Wishes and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Facebook Photos, SMS and Greetings to Send Messages to Your Teachers.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Guru Aapke Upkar Ka, Kaise Chukau Main Mol, Lakh Keemati Dhan Bhala, Guru Hain Mere Anmol. हैप्पी गुरु पूर्णिमा

Facebook Greetings Read: Aap Se Seekha Aur Jaana, Aap Ko Hi Apna Guru Maana, Seekha Sab Aap Se Humne, Kalam Ka Matlab Bhi Aapse Hi Jaana. Guru Purnima Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye

WhatsApp Message Reads: Guru Bin Gyan Nahi, Gyan Bin Aatma Nahi, Dhyan, Gyan, Dhairya Aur Karm, Sab Guru Ki Hi Den Hai, Shubh Guru Purnima

Facebook Greetings Read: Guru Ko Paras Janiye, Kare Lauh Ko Swarn, Sishya Aur Guru Jagat Mein Do Hi Hain Warn, Guru Purnima Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye

WhatsApp Message Reads: Guru Ki Mahima Hai Agam, Gakar Tarta Shishya, Guru Kal Ka Anuman Kar, Gadhta Aaj Bhavishya, Guru Purnima Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye

Guru Purnima WhatsApp Stickers

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging app, people use the medium to send festive greetings and birthday wishes. You can also send Guru Purnima WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to your teachers. We wish all teachers out there a Happy Guru Purnima.

