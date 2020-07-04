The festival of Guru Purnima 2020 will be marked tomorrow. The occasion of Guru Purnima is observed on the full moon day (Purnima) in the month of Ashadha, as per the Hindu Samwat calendar. Hence, this year Guru Purnima will be observed on July 5, i.e. Sunday. It is a significant day for all teachers. Teachers, academicians or any Guru in a one's life is honoured for their efforts. The festival of Guru Poornima is celebrated mainly by Hindus, Buddhists and Jains. Respectfully addressed as ‘guru,’ these individuals play an important role in every child/person's life and what better way to not convey it to them. So on this occasion, we have got you a collection of Guru Purnima messages, Guru Purnima WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, greetings, quotes and SMS, all for free download. Guru Purnima 2020 Wishes and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Facebook Photos, SMS and Greetings to Send Messages to Your Teachers.

The teachers and students share a great relationship – some are cordial, some bitter, but mostly they are sweet and end up having long associations. It is said that it was Mahatma Gandhi who revived the tradition of observing Guru Purnima in India. If you searching for the most popular Guru Purnima messages to share with your teachers, then you can stop your surfing further, as we have it covered for you. We, at LatestLY, bring you some of the most popular and best Guru Purnima 2020 wishes that you would love to share with your beloved teachers and Gurus, on this amazing day.

Guru Purnima Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: You Are the Inspiration Who Made Me Fight Every Hurdle in Life. It Wouldn’t Have Been Possible Without You. Happy Guru Purnima!

Guru Purnima Greetings 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Guru and God Both Appear Before Me. To Whom Should I Prostrate? I Bow Before Guru Who Introduced God to Me. May Gurus Blessings Always Shower on You.

Guru Purnima images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Warm Wishes on Guru Purnima to the Parents Who Have Been My Inspiration and My Guru. Thank You for Being So Patient and Caring With Me.

Guru Purnima images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: You Introduced Me to Myself and Showed Me the Right Way. Thanks for Making Me Who I Am. Wish You a Happy Guru Purnima Day 2020!

Teachers GIFs

Guru Purnima WhatsApp Stickers

You can also send your wishes for the day using WhatsApp Stickers. It is easier to just send greetings on a click. Search the Play Store for Guru Purnima stickers and download the special pack. Use them via the messaging app. Click for more greeting stickers.

Guru Purnima Wishes Video:

As July 5 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very ‘Happy Guru Purnima 2020’. We hope you have a great time connecting with your teachers and educators on this auspicious occasion by sending across the above-mentioned Guru Purnima 2020 wishes and greetings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2020 07:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).