Hanuman Bhajans are sung in praise of Lord Hanuman, the embodiment of strength, devotion, and unwavering faith. These bhajans recount his heroic deeds, his devotion to Lord Rama, and his immense power in removing obstacles and protecting devotees. Hanuman’s name is often invoked in times of distress, as he is believed to provide courage and resilience. The lyrics of Hanuman Bhajans often narrate his divine leelas, from lifting the Dronagiri mountain to save Lakshmana to setting Lanka ablaze with his fiery tail. They highlight his role as a selfless servant of Lord Rama, emphasising the values of humility, dedication, and righteousness. To give your day an energetic start, we bring you five devotional songs and bhajans dedicated to Pawan Putra Hanuman. Shiv Bhajans and Powerful Mantra: Mahadev Mantras and Devotional Songs for a Peaceful Start to Your Day.

The chanting of "Jai Hanuman" and "Bajrang Bali ki Jai" fills devotees with confidence and positivity. Singing Hanuman Bhajans is particularly beneficial on Tuesdays and Saturdays, the days dedicated to him. Devotees believe that his bhajans ward off evil, remove fears, and bring blessings of health and prosperity. The rhythmic beats of dholak and harmonium accompanying these bhajans create an uplifting spiritual atmosphere. As you step into a new morning, here are five Hanuman Bhajans that you can listen and start your day with positivity.

1. Watch Video of ‘Shree Hanuman Chalisa’ Song:

2. Watch Video of ‘Shree Hanuman Amritwani’ Song:

3. Watch Video of ‘Sankatmochan Hanuman Ashtak’ Song:

4. Watch Video of ‘Bajrang Baan’ Song:

5. Watch Video of ‘Mangal Murti Maruti Nandan’ Song:

Hanuman Bhajans are not just about devotion; they serve as a source of inspiration for those seeking inner strength. By meditating upon his divine qualities, devotees learn to cultivate perseverance, faith, and a fearless attitude toward life's challenges, ultimately drawing closer to spiritual enlightenment.

