Hanuman Jayanti is an auspicious Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman, revered as a symbol of strength, devotion, and loyalty in Hindu mythology. The day of Hanuman Jayanti falls on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra, which usually occurs in March or April as per the Gregorian calendar. Hanuman Jayanti 2024 will be celebrated this year on April 23, i.e., Tuesday. Hanuman is a Vanara, born to Kesari and Anjana. He is also known as the celestial son of Vayu, the god of wind. As Hanuman Jayanti 2024 nears, we have compiled a list of Hanuman Jayanti 2024 bhajans and devotional songs that you can listen to and share with your family and friends. Hanuman Jayanti 2024 Date: Know Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, Celebrations and Significance of the Auspicious Hindu Festival.
Hanuman Jayanti 2024 Bhajans: Watch Videos
1. Top Hanuman Ji Bhajans
2. Shree Hanuman Chalisa
3. 20 Super Hit Non-Stop Hanuman Bhakti Geet
Hanuman is regarded as an ardent devotee of Lord Rama, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, and widely known for his devotion. Lord Hanuman is also known as Anjaneya and is worshipped as a deity with the ability to gain victory over evil and provide protection. 5 Dishes To Make at Home and Offer Lord Hanuman on the Auspicious Hindu Festival.
According to a legend, when Lord Hanuman found Sita Mata applying sindoor to her forehead, he inquired about this custom. She replied that doing so would ensure a long life for her husband, Lord Rama. Hanuman then did the same and smeared his entire body with vermillion, thus ensuring Rama's immortality. Happy Hanuman Jayanti Greetings, Wishes, WhatsApp Messages and Images to Share With Loved Ones.
On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, devotees of Hanuman celebrate him and seek his blessings. They visit Lord Hanuman temples and read Hindu texts like the Hanuman Chalisa and Ramayana on this day. We wish you and your family a very Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2024!
