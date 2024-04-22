Hanuman Jayanti is an auspicious Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman, revered as a symbol of strength, devotion, and loyalty in Hindu mythology. The day of Hanuman Jayanti falls on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra, which usually occurs in March or April as per the Gregorian calendar. Hanuman Jayanti 2024 will be celebrated this year on April 23, i.e., Tuesday. Hanuman is a Vanara, born to Kesari and Anjana. He is also known as the celestial son of Vayu, the god of wind. As Hanuman Jayanti 2024 nears, we have compiled a list of Hanuman Jayanti 2024 bhajans and devotional songs that you can listen to and share with your family and friends. Hanuman Jayanti 2024 Date: Know Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, Celebrations and Significance of the Auspicious Hindu Festival.

Hanuman Jayanti 2024 Bhajans: Watch Videos

1. Top Hanuman Ji Bhajans

</iframend The Celebrations">Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal Host A Baby Shower: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor And Others Attend The Celebrations</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </li> <div class="clear"></div> </ul> <form class="search_form_blk" action="https://www.latestly.com/search/"> <div class="search-input"> <input id="search_input_fld" class="form-control mr-sm-2" type="search" name="q" placeholder="Search" aria-label="Search" required> <button class="search-trigger btn btn-clear" type="submit"> <img src="https://stfe.latestly.com/images/search_icon.png" alt="Search" /> </button> <img class="close-btn btn btn-clear" onclick="close_search_form(this)" title="Close Search" src="https://stfe.latestly.com/images/login-back.png" alt="Close" /> </div> <a class="search-btn" href="javascript:;" onclick="open_search_form(this)"> <img src="https://stfe.latestly.com/images/search.png" alt="Search" /> </a> </form> <div class="clear"></div> </div> </div> </header> </div> <div class="add-left"> <!-- <div id='div-gpt-ad-1590063487025-0'> <script> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1590063487025-0'); }); </script> </div> --> </div> <div class="add-right"> <!-- <div id='div-gpt-ad-1590063610495-0'> <script> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1590063610495-0'); }); </script> </div> --> </div> <div id="content" class="container-fluid"> <div class="container"> <div class="row main_section"> <section class="left_wrap"> <section class="row article_widget"> <div class="col-sm-12"> <div class="card1"> <div class="breadcrumb_social_share_blk"><ul class="breadcrumb col-sm-9" itemscope="" itemtype="http://schema.org/BreadcrumbList"><li itemprop="itemListElement" itemscope="" itemtype="http://schema.org/ListItem" class="breadcrumb-item"><a itemprop="item" href="https://www.latestly.com" title="Home"><span itemprop="name">Home</span></a><meta itemprop="position" content="1"></li><li itemprop="itemListElement" itemscope="" itemtype="http://schema.org/ListItem" class="breadcrumb-item"><a itemprop="item" href="https://www.latestly.com/lifestyle/" title="Lifestyle"><span itemprop="name">Lifestyle</span></a><meta itemprop="position" content="2"></li><li itemprop="itemListElement" itemscope="" itemtype="http://schema.org/ListItem" class="breadcrumb-item"><a itemprop="item" href="https://www.latestly.com/lifestyle/festivals-events/" title="Festivals & Events"><span itemprop="name">Festivals & Events</span></a><meta itemprop="position" content="3"></li></ul><div class="social_share_blk col-sm-3 text-right"><span><a class="social-icon-sm facebook-sm" onclick="PopupCenter(this.href,'Hanuman Jayanti 2024 Bhajans: Lord Hanuman Devotional Songs and Jai Hanuman Bhakti Geet To Celebrate The Festive Day (Watch Video) via latestly',560,360,'issocial','https://www.latestly.com/lifestyle/festivals-events/hanuman-jayanti-2024-bhajans-lord-hanuman-devotional-songs-jai-hanuman-bhakti-geet-to-celebrate-the-festive-day-watch-video-5901717.html');return false" href="https://facebook.com/sharer.php?u=https://www.latestly.com/lifestyle/festivals-events/hanuman-jayanti-2024-bhajans-lord-hanuman-devotional-songs-jai-hanuman-bhakti-geet-to-celebrate-the-festive-day-watch-video-5901717.html" title="Share on Facebook"></a></span><span><a class="social-icon-sm twitter-sm social_clr_img tw" href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?url=https://www.latestly.com/lifestyle/festivals-events/hanuman-jayanti-2024-bhajans-lord-hanuman-devotional-songs-jai-hanuman-bhakti-geet-to-celebrate-the-festive-day-watch-video-5901717.html&text=Hanuman+Jayanti+2024+Bhajans%3A+Lord+Hanuman+Devotional+Songs+and+Jai+Hanuman+Bhakti+Geet+To+Celebrate+The+Festive+Day+%28Watch+Video%29&via=latestly" title="Tweet"></a></span></div><div class="clear"></div></div> <article class="article" data-url="https://www.latestly.com/lifestyle/festivals-events/hanuman-jayanti-2024-bhajans-lord-hanuman-devotional-songs-jai-hanuman-bhakti-geet-to-celebrate-the-festive-day-watch-video-5901717.html"> <div class="article-header"> <h1 class="article_title">Hanuman Jayanti 2024 Bhajans: Lord Hanuman Devotional Songs & Jai Hanuman Bhakti Geet To Celebrate The Festive Day (Watch Video)</h1> <h2>As Hanuman Jayanti 2024 nears, we have compiled a list of Hanuman Jayanti bhajans and devotional songs that you can listen to and share with your family and friends.</h2> <div class="social_share_blk"> <span> <a class="social-icon-sm facebook-sm" onclick="shareOpen('https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.latestly.com%2Flifestyle%2Ffestivals-events%2Fhanuman-jayanti-2024-bhajans-lord-hanuman-devotional-songs-jai-hanuman-bhakti-geet-to-celebrate-the-festive-day-watch-video-5901717.html&t=Hanuman+Jayanti+2024+Bhajans%3A+Lord+Hanuman+Devotional+Songs+%26+Jai+Hanuman+Bhakti+Geet+To+Celebrate+The+Festive+Day+%28Watch+Video%29', 900, 500);" href="javascript:void(0);"></a> </span> <span> <a class="social-icon-sm twitter-sm social_clr_img tw" href="javascript:void(0);" onclick="shareOpen('https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.latestly.com%2Flifestyle%2Ffestivals-events%2Fhanuman-jayanti-2024-bhajans-lord-hanuman-devotional-songs-jai-hanuman-bhakti-geet-to-celebrate-the-festive-day-watch-video-5901717.html&text=Hanuman+Jayanti+2024+Bhajans%3A+Lord+Hanuman+Devotional+Songs+%26+Jai+Hanuman+Bhakti+Geet+To+Celebrate+The+Festive+Day+%28Watch+Video%29&via=latestly', 650, 420);"></a> </span> <span> <a class="social-icon-sm whatsapp-sm" href="javascript:void(0);" onclick="shareOpen('https://api.whatsapp.com//send?text=Hanuman+Jayanti+2024+Bhajans%3A+Lord+Hanuman+Devotional+Songs+%26+Jai+Hanuman+Bhakti+Geet+To+Celebrate+The+Festive+Day+%28Watch+Video%29 https%3A%2F%2Fwww.latestly.com%2Flifestyle%2Ffestivals-events%2Fhanuman-jayanti-2024-bhajans-lord-hanuman-devotional-songs-jai-hanuman-bhakti-geet-to-celebrate-the-festive-day-watch-video-5901717.html',900, 600)"></a> </span> <span> <a class="social-icon-sm linkedin-sm" href="javascript:void(0);" onclick="shareOpen('https://www.linkedin.com/cws/share?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.latestly.com%2Flifestyle%2Ffestivals-events%2Fhanuman-jayanti-2024-bhajans-lord-hanuman-devotional-songs-jai-hanuman-bhakti-geet-to-celebrate-the-festive-day-watch-video-5901717.html&token=&isFramed=true',550, 550)"></a> </span> <span> <a class="social-icon-sm mail-sm" target="_blank" href="mailto:?subject=Hanuman+Jayanti+2024+Bhajans%3A+Lord+Hanuman+Devotional+Songs+%26+Jai+Hanuman+Bhakti+Geet+To+Celebrate+The+Festive+Day+%28Watch+Video%29&body=Check out this link https%3A%2F%2Fwww.latestly.com%2Flifestyle%2Ffestivals-events%2Fhanuman-jayanti-2024-bhajans-lord-hanuman-devotional-songs-jai-hanuman-bhakti-geet-to-celebrate-the-festive-day-watch-video-5901717.html" title="Share by Email"></a> </span> <div class="clear"></div> <div style='min-width: 300px; min-height: 250px; text-align:center;'><div id='div-gpt-ad-1700572371277-0'></div></div> </div> <div class="article_auth_time_blk"> <div class="article_auth_time col-sm-9 no_pad"> <span class="cat_name"><a href="https://www.latestly.com/lifestyle/festivals-events/" name="Festivals & Events" class="cat_name_alink cat_name" title="Festivals & Events">Festivals & Events</a></span> <span class="auth_name"> <a href="https://www.latestly.com/author/kabir/" class="auth_name_txt" title="Kabir">Kabir</a>|</span> <span class="article_date">Apr 22, 2024 02:11 PM IST</span> </div> <div class="font_resize_btn_blk col-sm-3 text-right no_pad"> <div class="btn_div increase"><a href="javascript:void(0);" id="font_increase" class="font_change_btn active" title="Increase font size" >A+</a></div> <div class="btn_div decrease"><a href="javascript:void(0);" id="font_decrease" class="font_change_btn " title="Decrease font size" >A-</a></div> <div class="clear"></div> </div> <div class="clear"></div> </div> </div><!-- article-header --> <div class="image_highlights_blk"> <div class="img_parent_blk full-details"> <img class="lazyload" src="https://st1.latestly.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Hanuman-Jayanti-1-1-380x214.jpg" alt="Hanuman Jayanti 2024 Bhajans: Lord Hanuman Devotional Songs & Jai Hanuman Bhakti Geet To Celebrate The Festive Day (Watch Video)" title="Hanuman Jayanti 2024 Bhajans: Lord Hanuman Devotional Songs & Jai Hanuman Bhakti Geet To Celebrate The Festive Day (Watch Video)"> <div class="img_caption_text">Hanuman Jayanti (Photo Credits: File Photo)</div> </div> <div class="clear"></div> </div> <div class="article-body"> <p>Hanuman Jayanti is an auspicious Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman, revered as a symbol of strength, devotion, and loyalty in Hindu mythology. The day of Hanuman Jayanti falls on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra, which usually occurs in March or April as per the Gregorian calendar. Hanuman Jayanti 2024 will be celebrated this year on April 23, i.e., Tuesday. Hanuman is a <em>Vanara</em>, born to <em>Kesari</em> and <em>Anjana</em>. He is also known as the celestial son of <em>Vayu</em>, the god of wind. As Hanuman Jayanti 2024 nears, we have compiled a list of Hanuman Jayanti 2024 bhajans and devotional songs that you can listen to and share with your family and friends. <a href="https://www.latestly.com/lifestyle/festivals-events/hanuman-jayanti-2024-date-know-shubh-muhurat-rituals-celebrations-and-significance-of-the-auspicious-hindu-festival-5848273.html" target="_blank" ><strong>Hanuman Jayanti 2024 Date: Know Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, Celebrations and Significance of the Auspicious Hindu Festival.</strong></a> </p><p><strong>Hanuman Jayanti 2024 Bhajans: Watch Videos</strong> </p><div class='widget'><div class='text-center'><div id='div-gpt-ad-1560419204258-1' width='300' height='250'><script>googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1560419204258-1'); }); </script></div></div></div><p>1. <strong>Top Hanuman Ji Bhajans</strong> </p><p><iframe title="YouTube video player" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/C9lI9BNsGYA?si=xtUlyYqp1_LOPsLT" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

2. Shree Hanuman Chalisa

3. 20 Super Hit Non-Stop Hanuman Bhakti Geet

Hanuman is regarded as an ardent devotee of Lord Rama, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, and widely known for his devotion. Lord Hanuman is also known as Anjaneya and is worshipped as a deity with the ability to gain victory over evil and provide protection. 5 Dishes To Make at Home and Offer Lord Hanuman on the Auspicious Hindu Festival.

According to a legend, when Lord Hanuman found Sita Mata applying sindoor to her forehead, he inquired about this custom. She replied that doing so would ensure a long life for her husband, Lord Rama. Hanuman then did the same and smeared his entire body with vermillion, thus ensuring Rama's immortality. Happy Hanuman Jayanti Greetings, Wishes, WhatsApp Messages and Images to Share With Loved Ones.

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, devotees of Hanuman celebrate him and seek his blessings. They visit Lord Hanuman temples and read Hindu texts like the Hanuman Chalisa and Ramayana on this day. We wish you and your family a very Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2024!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 22, 2024 02:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).