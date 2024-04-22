Hanuman Janamotsav, also known as Hanuman Jayanti, is a religious Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman. The auspicious festival is celebrated on the full moon day of Chaitra, and the first month of the Hindu calendar usually falls in March or April, according to the Gregorian calendar. This year, Hanuman Jayanti 2024 will be celebrated on April 23, which is a Tuesday. The Hindu scriptures describe him as talented, a symbol of strength and bravery and a spiritually devoted (bhakta) of Rama and Sita. Lord Hanuman is described as the son of Vayu Deva (the wind god).

According to Hindu legends, Hanuman was believed to have been born to mother Anjana and father Kesari. He is also known as the son of Vayu, the Wind god, due to the stories surrounding Vayu's role in Hanuman's birth and is believed to be the incarnation of Shiva (Destroyer god). Lord Hanuman took many incarnations to destroy evil and protect the innocent, much like Vishnu, Shiva, and Durga. Lord Hanuman, known as Anjaneya, Anjaniputra, Anjaneyudu, Bajarangabali, and Kesari Nandan, is a Hindu deity with infinite forms. In this article, let's learn more details about the incarnations of Veera Anjaneya. Hanuman Jayanti 2024 Date: Know Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, Celebrations and Significance of the Auspicious Hindu Festival.

1. Prasanna Anjaneya Swamy

Anjaneya Swamy is believed to be the first incarnation of Hanuman. This form of Hanuman was worshipped by a Kshatriya king who sought final liberation from earthly bonds and materialistic pursuits. Anjaneya helped the king achieve moksha and rid him of worldly desires. This form of Hanuman is known for his pleasant face that radiates peace.

2. Veeranjaneya Swamy

According to the belief, in this form, Hanuman is depicted with a 'gadha' (mace) and a fierce expression, ready for battle. This form highlights his strength and bravery and is known as Veera Hanuman.

3. Vimshati Bhuja Hanuman

In this form, Hanuman is depicted in a form with 20 hands and immense power. This form radiates such a powerful aura that even the Lord Brahma and the Sapta Rishis fell at his feet in reverence. This incarnation of Hanuman is believed to bestow energy and strength to his devotees.

4. Panchamukhi Hanuman

Panchamukhi Hanuman is a popular form of Lord Hanuman. According to legend, Lord Hanuman took this form to defeat the demon Ahiravana or Mahiravana. This form is believed to have five faces, which Panchamukhi means. Four of the five faces represent Narasimha, Hayagriva, Garuda, and Varaha, while the fifth represents Hanuman's own face.

5. Ashtadasa Hanuman

This form is a significant avatar because it depicts Hanuman holding one weapon in his 18 arms. This form symbolises power, courage, and vitality. According to legend, this form appeared before Sage Durvasa, who was discontent with the powers he had obtained from many Mantras. He worshipped Lord Hanuman to gain peace and satisfaction.

6. Suvarchala Sahitha Hanuman

Suvarchala Sahita Hanuman is a rare avatar of Lord Hanuman, where he appears with his wife, Suvarchala Devi. This form of Lord Hanuman appeared before a poor Brahmin named Dhvajadutta. The deity and his wife, Suvarchala Devi, gave the Brahmin darshan while seated on a camel and blessed him with material prosperity. Hanuman Jayanti 2024 Greetings: SMS, HD Images, GIFs, Wishes, WhatsApp Stickers, and Wallpapers To Celebrate Lord Hanuman's Birth Anniversary.

Hanuman Jayanti is a special day that celebrates the birth of Bajrangbali, a highly revered deity in Hinduism. People worship Hanuman as a symbol of strength, power, and protection and seek his blessings on this auspicious day. Devotees visit temples, offer prayers, and perform rituals to show their devotion to Hanuman and seek his guidance in overcoming evil.

