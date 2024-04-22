Hanuman Jayanti 2024 will be observed on April 23, i.e., Tuesday. It is a Hindu festival celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Hanuman, the epitome of devotion, strength, and loyalty in Hindu mythology. Hanuman Jayanti typically falls on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra, which usually occurs in March or April according to the Gregorian calendar. As you observe Hanuman Jayanti 2024, we have compiled messages you can download and share with all your friends and family to wish them. You can also wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers, and SMS. Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Share the Latest HD Images, WhatsApp Status and Bajrangbali Photos To Your Family And Friends!

Hanuman is considered an ardent devotee of Lord Rama and plays a crucial role in the epic Ramayana. Hanuman Jayanti is a significant occasion for devotees across the globe. Devotees observe Hanuman Jayanti with great reverence and enthusiasm, engaging in various religious activities and rituals. Temples dedicated to Lord Hanuman are adorned with flowers and decorations, and special prayers and hymns are sung in his honour. Hanuman Jayanti 2024 Date: Know Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, Celebrations and Significance of the Auspicious Hindu Festival.

Many devotees observe fasts and visit temples to offer prayers, seeking Lord Hanuman's blessings for strength, courage, and protection from evil forces. Here is a wide range of messages saying Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2024 that you can download and share with all your loved ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers, and SMS.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Have Faith in the Power and Blessings of Pavan Putra Lord Hanuman, and He Shall Guard You Against All Your Miseries. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Pray Anjaneya Swami on This Auspicious Occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and Get Blessing to Become Successful in Life. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

WhatsApp Message Reads: We bow to Maruti, Sri Hanuman, who stands with his palms folded above his forehead, with a torrent of tears flowing down his eyes wherever the names of Lord Rama are sung. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Wishes on Hanuman Jayanti to You. May You Devote This Day Offering Prayers to Lord Hanuman for All the Blessings and Love. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

A unique feature of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations is the recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa, a sacred hymn composed by the saint Tulsidas to praise Lord Hanuman. Hanuman Jayanti Dos and Don'ts: From Reciting Hanuman Chalisa to Wearing Red, Things You Can Do to Bring in Good Luck, Prosperity, and Seek Bajrangbali's Blessings.

Devotees chant the Hanuman Chalisa with devotion, believing that it invokes the blessings and protection of Lord Hanuman. Some devotees also engage in acts of charity and service, following Hanuman's selfless dedication to Lord Rama. Wishing everyone a very Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2024!

