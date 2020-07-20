A woman who made her disability her power, Arunima Sinha celebrates her 31st birthday on July 20, 2020. Sinha is an Indian mountain climber and sportswoman. She is the first woman amputee to scale the world's highest peak, Mount Everest, with a prosthetic leg. Arunima is not only an inspiration for millions of girl but also for those differently-abled people who think their disability stops them to make big.

Born on July 20, 1989, in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, Arunima's father was an engineer in Indian Army. After her father died when she was three-year-old, her sister's husband started to take care of the family. Arunima was a national level volleyball player. She wanted to join paramilitary forces and also got a call letter from CISF and faced her life-changing accident while travelling to Delhi in its response.

Some Unknown Facts About Arunima Sinha on Her Birthday:

Arunima Sinha had her leg amputated as she was pushed out of a running train during a robbery attempt The mountaineer resolved to scale Mount Everest while she was recovering in the hospital after the accident She was trained by Bachendri Pal, India's first woman mountaineer to climb Mount Everest Sinha reached the summit of Mount Everest on May 21, 2013 The mountaineer has climbed all seven highest peaks in all seven continents She was awarded, Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award She wrote the book "Born again on the mountain"

Not only this, but Arunima is also the first female amputee to scale Mount Kilimanjaro (Tanzania), Mount Kosciusko (Australia), Mount Elbrus (Russia), Carstensz Pyramid (Indonesia), Mount Aconcagua (South America) and Mount Vinson (Antarctica). The mountaineer also founded a charitable organisation called "Arunima Foundation" to empower women and differently-abled people.

