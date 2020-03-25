Happy Cheti Chand 2020 Greetings & Jhulelal Jayanti Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages and GIFs to Celebrate Sindhi New Year

Happy Cheti Chand 2020 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

It is a time for Hindus in India to welcome the New Year. After the celebration of Ugadi and Gudi Padwa and the onset of Chaitra Navratri, here comes Cheti Chand, Sindhi New Year to mark the birth anniversary of Uderolal or Saint Jhulelal. This is why it is also known as Jhulelal Jayanti. While this year’s celebrations may not be grand because of the coronavirus lockdown in India, one can still make it memorable by sharing Happy New Year 2020 wishes through WhatsApp and other social media sites. Cheti Chand 2020 is today, March 26. In this article, we bring you the best Happy Cheti Chand 2020 wishes, messages, images, Jhulelal Jayanti greetings and Facebook posts’ captions to celebrate Sindhi New Year. We have also provided a direct link to download Cheti Chand 2020 WhatsApp stickers and GIFs below in this article for you to download for free.

Cheti Chand 2020 celebrations will not be celebrated in a grandeur manner this year. People are urged to stay back at home to contain the spread of COVID-19 that has created a panic across the world. At the time of such crisis, virtual celebrations come across as a great option. So, we have got the latest collection of Cheti Chand 2020 wishes, messages, images, Jhulelal Jayanti greetings and Facebook posts’ captions to ring in the Sindhi New Year. Cheti Chand 2020 Date: History, Significance and Celebrations Associated With Sindhi New Year to Mark Jhulelal Jayanti.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Very Warm and Happy Cheti Chand Full of Celebrations and Happiness and Some Lovely Memories With Your Dear Ones.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Glory of Jhulelal Bring Along Peace, Harmony and Lots of Smiles in Your Life…. Wishing You a Blessed Cheti Chand.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jo Karm Ke Siddhant Ko Samajhkar Uchit Karm Karta Hain, Vah Karm Ke Bandhan Se Mukt Ho Jata Hain. Sabhi Ko Cheti Chand Ki Badhai Ho.

Send This GIF With Message: May This Cheti Chand Bring You a New Spirit, New Beginning, and New Prosperity. Wishing You Happy Cheti Chand.

How to Download Cheti Chand 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

You can download Cheti Chand 2020 WhatsApp Stickers online from the Play Store app. HERE is the link. We hope the above wishes will be useful to you at this tough time. Remember, we are all in this together!