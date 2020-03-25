Cheti Chand 2020 Date: History, Significance and Celebrations Associated With Sindhi New Year to Mark Jhulelal Jayanti

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Cheti Chand is a Sindhi festival that is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Uderolal or Saint Jhulelal in 1007. It is considered to be the beginning of the Hindu New Year for Sindhi Hindus and is celebrated on the first day of the month of Chet (Chaitra). Cheti Chand is an auspicious and grand celebration for Sindhis across the world and will be celebrated on March 26 this year. It is celebrated on the same day of Gudi Padwa for Konkanis and Maharashtrians and Ugadi for many South Indians (Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana). Cheti Chand celebration holds immense significance for Sindhis spread across the world. Know Cheti Chand 2020 date, significance, history and celebrations associated with the Sindhi New Year. Cheti Chand 2020 Wishes & Sindhi New Year HD Images.

When is Cheti Chand 2020?

As mentioned, Cheti Chand is celebrated on the first day of Chet month in the Hindu lunisolar calendar. It traditionally falls in March or April in the Gregorian calendar. Cheti Chand 2020 will be commemorated on March 26.

History and Significance of Cheti Chand

Not only does Cheti Chand mark the beginning of the Sindhi New Year but it also marks the birthday of Sindhi Patron Saint Jhulelal. It is believed that Jhulelal was born to save Sindhis from persecution by the tyrannical Muslim ruler Mirkhshah. His birth played a key role in preserving and taking forward the Sindhi traditions and mythology. It is believed that people prayed to Lord Varun Dev, who saved them through Jhulelal. The interesting part of this folklore is that He is not only worshipped by the Hindu Sindhis but also revered by the Sufi Muslims of Sindh, as "Khwaja Khizir" or "Sheikh Tahit".

How is Cheti Chand Celebrated?

Cheti Chand celebrations are significant for Hindu Sindhis. On this day, they take Baharana Sahib, a representation of Jhulelal, to a nearby river or lake. This construction consists of a lamp, misiri (crystal sugar), fota (cardamom), fal (fruits), and akha placed behind a kalash with coconut. It is covered with a cloth and decorated with flowers and leaves. The Baharana Sahib also has a Murti (statue) of Pujya Jhulelal Devta.

Cheti Chand is a major festival for Hindu Sindhis across the world. Sindhis are known initially as the socio-ethnic group originating from the Sindh Province, which is now in Pakistan. This festival is a grand celebration of their tradition and religion and brings together all the Hindu Sindhis diaspora. We hope that this Cheti Chand brings in an array of positivity and happiness into your life. Happy Cheti Chand.