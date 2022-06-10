Ganga Dussehra 2022 will be celebrated on June 9. This annual commemoration is the celebration of the descent of the Ganges and an important observance for Hindus worldwide. Visiting the Ganges and participating in Ganga Aarti is a significant part of the Ganga Dussehra celebration. As we celebrate Ganga Dussehra 2022, people also share Happy Ganga Dussehra wishes, Ganga Dussehra 2022 messages and greetings, Happy Ganga Dussehra 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

The celebration of Ganga Dussehra is especially grand in the Indian States of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and West Bengal. Ganga Dussehra celebration events are organised in Haridwar, Varanasi, Garhmukteshwar, Rishikesh, Allahabad, and Patna, where the river flows. Taking a dip in the river is supposed to help people atone for their sins, and the celebration of Ganga Dussehra gives people ten days to take this holy dip in the river. In Sanskrit, "Dasha" means "ten" and "hara" means "destroy"; thus, bathing in the river during these ten days is believed to rid the person of ten sins or, alternatively, ten lifetimes of sins.

Ganga Dussehra celebrations this year are sure to be extra special as people are bound to participate in large numbers. As we celebrate Ganga Dussehra 2022, here are some Ganga Dussehra 2022. People also share Happy Ganga Dussehra wishes, Ganga Dussehra 2022 messages and greetings, Happy Ganga Dussehra 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends.

Interestingly, on the same day as Ganga Dussehra, many people also worship the Yamuna river, and kite flying events are organised amongst the community. Devotees take a holy dip in the Yamuna at places like Mathura, Vrindavan, and Bateshwar and give offerings of watermelon and cucumber. Here's wishing everyone a Happy Ganga Dussehra.

