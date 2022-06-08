Ganga Dussehra, also known as Gangavataran or Ganga Dashara is celebrated as the incarnation day of Maa Ganga on Earth. It is believed that taking a bath in the Ganga river on this day gives virtuous results equal to a hundred Mahayagyas. On this day, the person who recites Ganga stotram standing in the river Ganga attains Baikunth after death and the effect of all the sins. According to mythology, on this day due to the penance, tireless efforts and diligence of King Bhagirath, Ganga came out of Brahma's kamandal and sat in the hair of Shiva who opened his crest and allowed Ganga to go to Earth. That is why the day of the descent of Ganga is known as Ganga Dussehra.

Ganga Dussehra 2022 Date & Shubh Muhurat

The Dashami Tithi of Jyeshtha month will start at 8.21 am on Thursday, 9th June. Ganga Dussehra will end on 10th June at 7.25 am. After that Ekadashi starts. The festival of Ganga Dussehra will be celebrated in this way on 9th June.

Ganga Dussehra & Daan (Charity)

Ganga Dussehra is celebrated at a time when the summer is at its peak. In such a situation, donating cold things to needy people gets you special merit. On this occasion, it is considered best to donate things like a jug, fan, clothes, slippers, umbrella, cantaloupe, raw mangoes and ripe mangoes etc. Apart from this, you can also donate flour, rice, ghee, vegetables and salt on this day.

Significance of Ganga Dussehra

According to the religious belief of Hindus, taking a bath in the Ganga river early in the morning on the day of Ganga Dussehra and performing aarti to Maa Ganga destroys all sins. Donation after bathing in the Ganga river also holds special significance. By bathing, meditating and doing tarpan on the day of Ganga Dussehra, the body becomes pure and free from bad thoughts.

The mere touch of the Ganga ends the sins of the pastoral creatures and they get liberation.

As we have understood, bathing in the Ganga river on the day of Ganga Dussehra is considered extremely virtuous. The virtue of bathing in the Ganga river can be achieved in three ways on the day of Ganga Dussehra. First, take a dip in the Ganga river, second, if the Ganga river is not in close proximity, taking a bath after mixing a few drops also gives the same virtue of bathing in the pure holy Ganga.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2022 09:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).