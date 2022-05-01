Happy International Workers’ Day 2022! International Workers’ Day also known as May Day, Labour Day or Workers’ Day is observed annually on May 1 to commemorate the struggles and gains of the workers and labourers. Here is a collection of International Workers’ Day 2022 messages, International Worker’s Day images and International Workers’ Day 2022 greetings to share on WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook. International Workers' Day 2022 Wishes & Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Status, GIF Messages, Quotes and Greetings To Send on the 1st of May.

International Worker’s day was declared as the international day of commemoration on the 1st of May in 1889 after the international federation of socialist groups and trade unions decided to observe and remember the Haymarket Riots of 1886 in Chicago. The day is remembered internationally as a day of appreciation for workers and labourers from different sectors and as a day to uphold their rights and values. A similar day is celebrated on the 1st of September in the United States and Canada and is known as Labour Day.

May Day, or International Workers' Day, is also observed to commemorate the movement's achievements and gains. The historic date is commemorated by organising and participating in rallies in support of workers and labourers. Picnics are enjoyed by families and friends. May Day demonstrations are frequently held in honour of the holiday's history.

