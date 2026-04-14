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On April 14, 2026, India marks the 136th birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution and a global icon for social justice. Observed as Ambedkar Jayanti (and increasingly as Equality Day), the occasion serves as a moment of national reflection on the values of liberty, fraternity, and equality. Scroll down to get powerful quotes by Dr BR Ambedkar, fondly called Babasaheb, to share on Ambedkar Jayanti 2026.

Ambedkar Jayanti, also referred to as Bhim Jayanti, is observed annually to commemorate the life of the man who rose from a marginalised background to become India’s first Law Minister. Beyond drafting the Constitution, his work centered on the legal abolition of "untouchability" (Article 17) and the promotion of gender equality.

As citizens pay tribute at landmark sites like Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai and Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur, sharing his powerful words has become a digital tradition to spread his message of equality. Stock Market Holiday for Ambedkar Jayanti 2026: Will NSE and BSE Remain Open on April 14?

Dr Ambedkar Quotes: Powerful Sayings by India's First Law Minister

Dr Ambedkar famously viewed education as the primary tool for social transformation. He believed that academic excellence was the only way for the oppressed to break the cycles of poverty and discrimination.

"Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence." - Dr BR Ambedkar

"Be educated, be organised, and be agitated." Dr BR Ambedkar

For Dr Ambedkar, a democracy was only as strong as its social fabric. He emphasised that political freedom would be hollow without social and economic equality.

Dr Ambedkar Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

"I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality, and fraternity." - Babasaheb Ambedkar

"Political tyranny is nothing compared to the social tyranny and a reformer who defies society is a more courageous man than a politician who defies Government." - Dr BR Ambedkar

As the head of the Drafting Committee, Ambedkar’s quotes on the Constitution serve as a reminder of the responsibilities held by both the government and the governed.

Dr BR Ambedkar Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Ambedkar Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

"However good a Constitution may be, if those who are implementing it are not good, it will prove to be bad. However bad a Constitution may be, if those implementing it are good, it will prove to be good." - Dr Ambedkar

"Democracy is not merely a form of government. It is primarily a mode of associated living, of conjoint communicated experience."

Dr Ambedkar Quotes on Hero-Worship and Minority Rights

"Bhakti in religion may be a road to the salvation of the soul. But in politics, Bhakti or hero-worship is a sure road to degradation and to eventual dictatorship." - Dr BR Ambedkar

"Rights of minorities should be absolute rights. They should not be subject to consideration as to what another party may like to do to minorities within its jurisdiction." - Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar

The relevance of "Babasaheb" has transcended national borders. In recent years, several international bodies and foreign provinces, including the United Nations and parts of Canada and the United States, have officially recognised April 14 as a day to celebrate equity and human rights.

As the nation observes this public holiday, the focus remains on Dr Ambedkar's final message: the importance of maintaining "constitutional morality" to preserve the democratic spirit of the country.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 05:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).