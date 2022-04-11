During the five days of the Holy Week, the Christian community recalls the events leading up to Jesus’ death by crucifixion in Jerusalem and his resurrection according to their faith. Starting from Palm Sunday, the second day of Passion Week is Holy Monday. The Monday is the last Monday before Easter Sunday, which will be observed on the 11th of April, 2022. The Holy Monday, also known as "Great and Holy Monday", is celebrated by a particular Christian denomination on day two of the Holy Week. Based on Biblical references, Holy Monday was the only public display of anger exhibited by the almighty Jesus in his lifetime. Holy Week 2022 Calendar With Full Dates: From Palm Sunday to Good Friday to Easter; Check Schedule, Traditions and Meaning of All the Days of Christian Passion Week.

Significance And Tradition Of Holy Monday

The occasion held the belief that Holy Monday was the second day of Messiah on Jerusalem when he cursed a fig tree because it had failed to bear fruit. Some people believe that the imprecation of the fig tree is Christ's judgment on the spiritually dead religious leaders of Israel. Along with this it is recounted in all the four Gospels that during Holy Monday, God expelled all the merchants and money changers from Temple and cleaned the place. When Jesus arrived at the Temple, he found the courtyard was full of corrupt money changers, livestock and merchants. Jesus accused the commercial traders of "a den of thieves" and "a house of trade". For the same reason, the occasion is commemorated by the cleansing of the Temple and retelling the tale of Jesus' righteous anger at merchants and money lenders.

Furthermore, the third thing to know about Great and Holy Monday is that Jesus also responded to the tricky statement which questioned his authority. The gospel of Matthew, Mark, and Luke mentioned the incident. For your information, all the events of Holy Monday are recorded in Matthew 21:12–22, Mark 11:15–19, Luke 19:45-48, and John 2:13-17. To observe the occasion of Holy Monday, people mark the withering of fig tree and hymns of Joseph are recalled by the churchgoers.

