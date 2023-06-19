Ratha Yatra is an annual Hindu chariot festival, and it is organized every year at the famous Jagannatha temple in Odisha’s Puri. Ratha Yatra day is decided based on the Hindu Lunar calendar, and it is fixed on Dwitiya Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Ashada month, which corresponds to the month of June or July in the Gregorian calendar. Ratha Yatra 2023 will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 20. The famous Ratha Yatra of Puri is also known as Ratha Jatra or Chariot festival. The festival is associated with Lord Jagannath, considered an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Jagannath Rath Yatra in New York City Video: Chants of ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’ Echoes NYC Streets as People Celebrate Hare Krishna Festival Organised by ISKCON.

Jagannatha literally means ‘Lord of the Universe’. Lord Jagannatha is worshipped along with his brother Balabhadra and his sister Devi Subhadra. Ratha Yatra celebrates the occasion of the deity Jagannath, journeying towards his aunt's house. It commemorates Lord Jagannatha's annual visit to the Gundicha Mata temple. To honour the devotion of Queen Gundicha, wife of the legendary King Indradyumna, who built the Puri Jagannatha temple, the Lord Jagannatha, Balabhadra, and Subhadra leave their regular abode in the main temple and spend a few days in this temple built by Gundicha in their honour.

Amazing Facts About Jagannath Temple

The famous Jagannath Temple is said to have been built in the 12th Century CE. King Anantavarman Chodaganga of the Ganga dynasty built this temple. It was later renovated and developed by several Kings belonging to the Ganga dynasty. The flag on the top of the Jagannath Temple flutters in a direction opposite to the direction in which the wind blows. This phenomenon defies all laws of science and remains inexplicable to date. The 20 feet wide triangular flag is changed manually every day by trained priests who climb up to change it. The unique thing about the temple is that it has no shadow, no matter what time of the day it is! This has made people wonder if this architectural wonder is a miracle in itself! The three chariots of Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra are newly constructed yearly with the wood of specified trees like phassi, hausa, etc. They are customarily brought from the ex-princely state of Dasapalla by a specialist team of carpenters who have hereditary rights and privileges for the same. The logs are traditionally set afloat as rafts in the Mahanadi River. These are collected near Puri and then transported by road. The three chariots are decorated as per the unique scheme prescribed and followed for centuries and stand on the Bada Danda, Grand Avenue. Around each chariot are nine Parsva devatas, painted wooden images representing different deities on the chariots' sides. Each chariot has a charioteer (Sarathi) and four horses. Abadha Mahaprasad, consisting of 56 delicacies, also known as Chhappan Bhoga, are offered to the deities in five offerings during a day. The maha prasad is said to be of two types - the sukhila and the shankhudi. The sukhila consists of all the dry confectionaries, while the shankhudi consists of rice, dal, and other items.

