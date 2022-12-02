International Day for the Abolition of Slavery is an annual event organised by United Nations General Assembly since 1986. It is observed every year on December 2. This day is dedicated to ending modern forms of slavery like sexual exploitation, human trafficking, child labour, forced marriage and forced recruitment of children for use in armed conflicts. Its focus is on raising awareness and reinforcing global efforts in combating the scourge of modern slavery. As you observe International Day for the Abolition of Slavery 2022, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of messages and images that you can download and send to one and all as quotes, sayings and HD wallpapers to spread awareness. Know the Date, History and Significance of the Day Raising Awareness About Prevalent Forms of Slavery.

On December 2, 1949, the General Assembly of the United Nations adopted the Convention for the Suppression of the Traffic in Persons and of the Exploitation of the Prostitution of Others. It is expected to be observed by governments, organizations and people all around the world as a day specifically set aside to rebuke all forms of modern-day slavery that exist in the world even today. Here are messages and images that you can download and send to everyone you know as quotes, sayings and HD wallpapers to spread awareness on International Day for the Abolition of Slavery 2022. International Day for the Abolition of Slavery 2022 Quotes and Messages: Share Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS for the Global Event.

Those Who Deny Freedom to Others, Deserve It Not for Themselves. – Abraham Lincoln

Knowledge Makes a Man Unfit To Be a Slave. – Frederick Douglass

Slavery Can Only Be Abolished by Raising the Character of the People Who Compose the Nation, and That Can Be Done Only by Showing Them a Higher One. – Maria Weston Chapman

You May Choose To Look the Other Way but You Can Never Say Again That You Did Not Know. – William Wilberforce

Whenever I Hear Anyone Arguing for Slavery, I Feel a Strong Impulse To See It Tried On Him Personally. – Abraham Lincoln

Slavery has spanned various nations, civilizations and religions since prehistoric times. The victims of slavery have come from various races and religious backgrounds. Though slavery is no longer legal anywhere, even then it is a very big global issue that needs to be addressed. International Day for the Abolition of Slavery is therefore an important day worldwide to throw light on issues of slavery that have never been raised.

