International Day for the Abolition of Slavery focuses on eradicating contemporary forms of slavery and spreading awareness about how some traditional forms of slavery still persist, while other and newer forms have cropped up. It discusses how this is a result of long-standing discrimination against the most vulnerable groups in societies. The contemporary forms of slavery that are under discussion and efforts are being made to abolish them include trafficking, sexual exploitation, forced marriage and worst forms of child labour. This day aims to spread awareness about all of these issues. On International Day for the Abolition of Slavery 2022, share these quotes and messages as images, HD wallpapers and SMS. International Day for the Abolition of Slavery 2022: Know Date, History and Significance of the Day Raising Awareness About Prevalent Forms of Slavery.

International Day for the Abolition of Slavery 2022 Quotes

International Day for the Abolition of Slavery 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Image Reads: You May Choose To Look the Other Way but You Can Never Say Again That You Did Not Know. – William Wilberforce

International Day for the Abolition of Slavery 2022 Messages (File Image)

Image Reads: Whenever I Hear Anyone Arguing for Slavery, I Feel a Strong Impulse To See It Tried On Him Personally. – Abraham Lincoln

Image Reads: Those Who Deny Freedom to Others, Deserve It Not for Themselves. – Abraham Lincoln

Image Reads: Those Who Deny Freedom to Others, Deserve It Not for Themselves. – Abraham Lincoln

Image Reads: Knowledge Makes a Man Unfit To Be a Slave. – Frederick Douglass

Image Reads: Knowledge Makes a Man Unfit To Be a Slave. – Frederick Douglass

International Day for the Abolition of Slavery 2022 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

Image Reads: Slavery Can Only Be Abolished by Raising the Character of the People Who Compose the Nation, and That Can Be Done Only by Showing Them a Higher One. – Maria Weston Chapman

