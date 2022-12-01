International Day for the Abolition of Slavery is an annual global event that is marked on December 2. The day has been organised since 1986 by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). It holds great significance as it focuses on eradicating contemporary forms of slavery which include trafficking in persons, sexual exploitation, the worst forms of child labour, forced marriage, and the forced recruitment of children for use in armed conflict. International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and Its Abolition 2022: Know Date & Significance for Observing This Historic Day.

The latest Global Estimates of Modern Slavery on forced labour and forced marriage reveal that, in 2021, some 50 million persons were thus enslaved, and this number has been growing. As we commemorate the International Day for the Abolition of Slavery 2022, let us spread awareness and make the world a better place to live in.

History of International Day for the Abolition of Slavery

According to historical records, The Convention for the Suppression of the Traffic in Persons and of the Exploitation of the Prostitution of Others was approved by the UNGA on December 2, 1949. Besides, by resolution 57/195 of 18 December 2002, the Assembly proclaimed 2004 the International Year to Commemorate the Struggle against Slavery and its Abolition. The most marginalised groups remain particularly vulnerable, that include ethnic, religious and linguistic minorities, migrants, children and persons with diverse gender identities and sexual orientations. The majority of these vulnerable persons are women. National Freedom Day 2022: Know Date, History And Significance of the Special Day to Celebrate Freedom From Slavery.

Over the period of time, slavery has evolved and manifested itself in different ways. According to details mentioned on the official website of the United Nations (UN), today some traditional forms of slavery still persist in their earlier forms, while others have been transformed into new ones.

Significance of International Day for the Abolition of Slavery

The UN human rights bodies have documented the persistence of old forms of slavery that are embedded in traditional beliefs and customs. These forms of slavery are the result of long-standing discrimination against the most vulnerable groups in societies.

This year on International Day for the Abolition of Slavery, let’s pledge to try and abolish any kind of slavery. On this day, governments and societies must encourage eradicating slavery. Increased action needs to be taken with the full participation of all stakeholders, including the private sector, trade unions, civil society and human rights institutions. This day gives a perfect opportunity to all countries to protect and uphold the rights of victims and survivors of slavery.

